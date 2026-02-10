Early Bird Registration Deadline Approaches for 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo

Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, attendees receive full access to the largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders in North America.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomass Magazine and BBI International are encouraging industry professionals to take advantage of early bird registration for the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo is available through March 4, offering significant savings on full-conference passes for North America’s largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders.The International Biomass Conference & Expo will take place March 31 to April 2, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The event brings together producers, technology providers, project developers, investors and policymakers from across the biomass, bioenergy and renewable fuels sectors.Early bird registrants receive a $200 discount on full-conference registration, securing access at the lowest available rate before prices increase.“The 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo is shaping up to be one of our strongest events in recent years, both in terms of content and participation across biomass power and heat, pellets, biogas, renewable natural gas, sustainable aviation fuel and biochar,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International and Biomass Magazine. “With more than 120 expert speakers, a strong-paced expo hall and the addition of the North American Biocarbon Conference, this is truly a can’t-miss opportunity for anyone serious about biomass, bioenergy and renewable fuels. Early bird registration offers the best value to experience it all, and we encourage attendees to register and save before the March 4 deadline.”The 2026 program will feature more than 100 expert speakers delivering insights across four primary tracks and a collocated event:• Track 1: Pellets & Densified Biomass• Track 2: Biomass Power & Thermal• Track 3: Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)• Track 4: Renewable Diesel & Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)• North American Biocarbon ConferenceThe North American Biocarbon Conference is a new addition to this year’s conference, expanding educational and networking opportunities related to carbon-negative and carbon-smart technologies.Attendees will also gain access to the expo hall featuring more than 170 exhibitors showcasing equipment, services and technologies supporting biomass power, fuels and materials production. Dedicated expo hours include meals and evening networking receptions are designed to maximize connection and collaboration among industry peers.Conference registration provides full access to all sessions, the expo hall, meal functions and speaker presentations available through the conference app. Complimentary registration is available to qualified biomass producers from facilities currently in operation.The International Biomass Conference & Expo attracts professionals involved in biomass-derived power, fuels and chemicals, as well as waste management, energy crops, utilities, equipment manufacturing, project development, finance and policy. The event fosters public- and private-sector collaboration aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing emissions and advancing commercially viable biomass solutions.Early bird registration ends March 4. For full registration details and to register, visit https://2026-ibce.bbiconferences.com or call 866-746-8385.About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, and the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.

