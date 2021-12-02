Brook Furniture Rental Optimizes Customer Delivery with Descartes Route Planner™
Working with Descartes, Brook gives customers real-time insights into the status of their orders
Our work with Descartes allows us to give customers the efficiency and transparency they expect and deserve.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brook Furniture Rental, a nationwide online service providing furniture, décor, and housewares via its hassle-free rental model, is now using Descartes Route Planner™ to offer custom solutions that meet new demands. Working with Descartes Systems Group, a global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, Brook is streamlining its delivery operations while enhancing the customer experience through automated route planning and execution.
Now more than ever, Brook customers can stay informed on their delivery orders and follow along via custom notifications, updated ETAs, and real-time status alerts. The Track-My-Truck feature, for example, frees customers from the unpredictability of delivery windows—by following their unique link customers can check in on the status of their delivery and plan accordingly. Descartes’ technology enables Brook to be as communicative and responsive as possible en route to satisfying the unique needs of customers across the country.
“Our customers expect to be in-the-know when it comes to their orders, especially when it impacts their home and their lifestyle,” said Nathan Sanders, President & CEO at Brook Furniture Rental. “Our work with Descartes allows us to give customers the efficiency and transparency they expect and deserve.”
Descartes Route Planner™ supports companies with dynamic delivery appointment scheduling requirements by offering flexible, optimal, and reliable time windows and delivery options. The cloud-based solution coordinates drivers, delivery team members, and distribution centers to help ensure that routes are executed according to plan and exceptions are handled efficiently.
About Brook Furniture Rental:
Brook Furniture Rental offers furniture, decor, and home essentials to match every style and need, delivered in as little as 1-2 business days. You can refresh your space, get up to speed on the latest trends, or upgrade to higher-quality pieces—all while showing the planet some love by keeping furniture out of landfills. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois with distribution centers nationwide, Brook is the sustainable and flexible way to take your home from unfurnished to unforgettable. Get started at www.bfr.com.
About Descartes:
Descartes is a global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. We are headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, with offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com.
