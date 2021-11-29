Michelman and CMS Industrial Technologies, LLC Enter into Strategic Partnership

Michelman and CMS Strategic Partnership

Michelman partnered with CMS Industrial Technologies to produce coating equipment, including Rod, Press Rod, Blade, and Spray Coaters, and Slide-Angle Testers.

Partnering with an industry leader like CMS allows us to match our innovative technology with market-leading application equipment.” — Pete Petrie

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman has recently partnered with CMS Industrial Technologies, LLC (CMS) to produce its coating equipment, including Rod Coaters, Press Rod Coaters, Blade Coaters, Spray Coaters, and Slide-Angle Testers. CMS will also perform engineering, part replacement, and service.

Explains Pete Petrie, Michelman’s Director of Sales for the Americas Region, “Michelman has sold functional water-based coatings into the web-fed corrugated space for over 50 years. We have partnered with CMS to support this business to design, build, sell, and service our application and testing equipment. Partnering with an industry leader like CMS allows us to match our innovative technology with market-leading application equipment.”

Adds Kevin Norberg President & CEO of CMS, “We believe our partnership with Michelman will provide growth opportunities for both companies. Furthermore, our companies are a great fit because we work with our customers to support sustainability like Michelman. For example, we help with the re-pulping and recycling of coated papers and paperboard applications, which Michelman’s coatings promote.”

Both organizations have a collaborative and customer intimate approach and look forward to initiating coating opportunities by successfully producing and marketing coating equipment that will better serve the corrugate industry worldwide.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and industrial manufacturing markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

