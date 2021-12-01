Ripple Science Appoints Robert Conklin CTO to Deliver Clinical Research Technology at Scale
Ripple Science, a leading clinical trial technology company focused on improving clinical trial recruitment and retention, announced today that it has appointed Robert Conklin as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Mr. Conklin, a senior technology executive with over 15 years of experience leading teams building healthcare technology products, joins Ripple with the goal of building a technology platform to accelerate the time it takes to bring discoveries to market by addressing the two biggest problems facing the clinical trial industry, recruitment and retention. As the CTO, Rob will be responsible for implementing strategy and leading innovation to drive product development based on industry needs at scale.
"We are excited to welcome Rob to Ripple Science. He was undoubtedly the best choice for the role, as he brings exceptional expertise in building and leading teams, driving innovation and has an outstanding track record of developing technology products that customers love." said Peter Falzon, President and CEO of Ripple Science. "Rob's keen abilities in developing transformation roadmaps in our highly regulated industry will lead us to delivering clinical research technology that addresses that ‘middle piece’ in the clinical research process between identifying a potential participant and enrolling them in a study.
Prior to joining Ripple Science, Mr. Conklin spent 10 years at Ann Arbor technology leader ProQuest in roles of increasing responsibility building innovative products and product development teams. Having worn the developer and architect hats, Mr. Conklin brings a hands-on approach to managing that is particularly valuable to a revenue generating startup.
"I'm enthusiastic to join the management team at Ripple Science and contribute to the mission of making research better, faster, and smarter through technology." Mr. Conklin said. "Ripple’s enthusiastic users are every day validating the need for the direct-to-patient platform to successfully enroll and manage participants in conventional, hybrid and decentralized trials that Ripple Science delivers."
About Ripple Science: Ripple Science is an innovative and fast-growing SaaS company spun out of the University of Michigan in 2016. Ripple Software delivers automation, analytics and insights for research site teams, coordinating or calling centers, CROs and sponsors. Ripple’s Registry, Ripple Recruit and Ripple Engage make up a HIPAA compliant platform that advances patient recruitment and management in clinical research, allowing researchers to place the focus back on participants. By adapting sales and marketing automation to the process of patient recruitment and engagement, Ripple helps our customers recruit more participants, faster and reduces patients lost to follow-up. With constantly growing communication and management tools, retention rates for clinical sites that utilize Ripple skyrocket.
