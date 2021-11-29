Ripple Science Announces Release of New Features with Ability to Track Recruitment Campaign ROI with Ripple Recruit
Ripple Science Announces Release of New Features with Ability to Track Recruitment Campaign ROI with Ripple Recruit
Ripple Science today announces new features that allow clinical trial teams to embed tags into social media and other recruitment campaigns which later identify where enrolled participants came from, providing critical information for calculating recruitment campaign ROI.
The addition of tracking tags to the Ripple platform is the latest in a series of enhancements driven by customer feedback that includes back end performance and front end user tool enhancements. Other new features released include upgrades to our email, text, survey and dashboard tools that accelerate and automate the coordinator workflow. One example is the new “duplicate study” feature which can reduce the time it takes for a study administrator to set up a new study in Ripple by as much as 90%.
Casey Orvin, Chief Commercial Officer of CenExel Clinical Research, expanded on Ripple’s vision by stating, “The patient journey must be a positive one in order for our sites and our industry to be successful.”
Ripple’s latest enhancements directly impact every study coordinator and navigator’s ability to provide that positive patient experience.
To learn more and ask live questions about Ripple’s most recent features, please sign up to attend our virtual event: Ripple Recruit New Features Webinar, on December 2nd at 2PM Eastern Time. Click the following link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oJjFl4KnTQWGuO44vFMTXA
About Ripple Science: Ripple Science is an innovative and fast-growing SaaS company
spun out of the University of Michigan in 2016. Ripple Software delivers automation, analytics and insights for research site teams, coordinating or calling centers, CROs and sponsors. Ripple’s Registry, Ripple Recruit and Ripple Engage make up a HIPAA compliant platform that advances patient recruitment and management in clinical research, allowing researchers to place the focus back on participants. By adapting sales and marketing automation to the process of patient recruitment and engagement, Ripple helps our customers recruit more participants, faster and reduces patients lost to follow-up. With constantly growing communication and management tools, retention rates for clinical sites that utilize Ripple skyrocket.
Anna Falzon
