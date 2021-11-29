Therapeutic Solutions International Update on Navy SEAL Treated with JadiCells for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Improvement in Psychological and Biochemical Symptoms Reported in First CTE Patient Treated Under Right to Try Law
Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI)OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International announced today mental and physical improvements in a retired Navy SEAL treated with the Company’s JadiCell universal donor stem cell product.
The patient, who was treated on September 8th and 9th with two injections of 100 million cells each were analyzed at 2 months for psychological improvement, as well as his blood was evaluated for conventional and novel assessments of inflammatory markers.
Improvement in memory, energy, and overall quality of life was reported, as well as a reduction in depressive and anxiety symptoms was observed. Furthermore, reduction in blood-based inflammatory markers, as well as the Campbell Score™ were reported.
“In my opinion, this is tremendous news for the innumerable veterans suffering from CTE and/or PTSD,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company who was voted “Best Doctor” in San Diego. “Currently a veteran takes their own life every 20 minutes. It is completely unacceptable that the best we can offer as a medical community to these people is horse tranquilizer. Given that JadiCell has already passed Phase I/II clinical trials, we are able to offer this under the Right to Try Law to qualified CTE and COVID-19 patients.
The Company is currently in discussions with the FDA regarding additional scientific experiments requested before a formal Phase I/II will be launched.
“Although the current data is from one patient. This is a strong incentive for us to strongly push forward in this highly underexplored area from which our Nation’s greatest heroes can reap significant benefit” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company.
Timothy Dixon
Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter