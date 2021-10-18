Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Formation of Allogen Biologics Inc.
Wholly Owned Subsidiary Created for Manufacturing of JadiCell™ and StemVacs™ Clinical Stage Cell Therapeutics
Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI)OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today the formation of Allogen Biologics Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Last week the Company successfully initiated production of its first pilot batch production of JadiCells ™ under Good Manufacturing Practices in anticipation for uses such as Emergency Use Authorization requests, Right To Try, and our upcoming CTE clinical trial. Allogen Biologics will be led by Dr. Thomas Ichim, currently a board member of Therapeutic Solutions International. Dr. Ichim is an industry veteran with four cleared INDs, over 200 patents and patent applications, and over 120 peer reviewed papers.
Allogen Biologics will house intellectual property and Standard Operating Procedures related to generation of the Company’s existing and anticipated cellular therapeutics.
The JadiCell™ is a universal donor stem cell that has recently been cleared by the FDA to begin Phase III clinical trials of COVID-19. Under the Right to Try Law, companies are permitted to administer and charge for experimental therapeutics if no other treatment options exist. The Company has recently treated a Navy SEAL under this exemption.
“As we advance our cellular therapeutic products, the need for flexibility and manufacturing has become more and more apparent. By controlling our own manufacturing, we believe the Company is in a significantly better position to advance its objectives and reduce costs of production” said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Chairman of Allogen Biologics. “Dr. Ichim is one of the most accomplish developers of cellular therapies in regenerative medicine and immunology and we are honored for him to lead Allogen Biologics.”
“Timothy Dixon is a true visionary and innovator” said Dr. Thomas Ichim. “Though his efforts, and the work of his advisors such as Francesco Marincola from Gilead, Santosh Kesari from John Wayne Cancer Center, and Boris Reznik from Venvalo, Timothy Dixon has developed multiple drug candidates and nutraceuticals for a variety of therapeutic indications. I am excited to increase my involvement with Timothy and his world-class team.”
About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/
