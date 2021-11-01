Therapeutic Solutions International Develops and Files Patent on Novel Therapeutic Candidate TSOI-576
Phase III Clinical Trial COVID-19 Company Addresses Need to Prevent Post-COVID Fibrotic Lungs with Antibody-Based Therapeutic
Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI)OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International announced today the filing of a patent on novel data from its bispecific antibody candidate TSOI-576 which concurrently induces lung regeneration while suppressing pathological immunity associated with COVID-19 infection.
In a series of experiments, the Company demonstrated that its proprietary therapeutic agent, TSOI-576, could decrease pulmonary inflammation by increasing the number of immune-modulatory cells in the lung.
“As we are in preparation for initiation of our Phase III clinical trial assessing utilization of JadiCells for treatment of COVID-19, we recognize it is important to continue the advancement of our therapeutic pipeline,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and co-inventor on the patent. “Bispecific antibodies have been used in numerous oncology clinical trials, however, to my knowledge, this is the first utilization of such an approach in regenerative medicine.”
The bispecific antibody created, physically forces interaction between specialized subsets of immune regulatory cells with endogenous pulmonary stem cell progenitors. By facilitating this interaction, laboratory and animal data suggest that the novel therapeutic agent concurrently induces immune modulation and regeneration in the context of COVID-19.
“We are in the process of discussing with several academic groups to initiate the filing of academic grants for development of TSOI-576,” said Timothy Dixon, Co-Inventor, President and CEO of the Company. “I am proud of our current collaborators for the development of this game-changing therapeutic candidate and look forward to its development as the first “regenerative bispecific antibody technology.”
About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/
