Salsa Kings' Dance Showcase Now Available for Corporate Events

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has expanded its services.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that its Dance Showcase is now available for corporate events.

“If you are looking for dance companies or team-building activities in Miami, we invite you to let us wow the guests at your event,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “We are excited the Salsa King’s Dance Showcase is now available for corporate events.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario," and more.

Regarding the Sala Kings’ Dance Showcase, Fernandez revealed that dancers build energy via improv dancing or dance instruction to get everyone moving and smiling.

“Our Dance Showcase brings life before or during a party to get people out of their chairs and onto the dance floor,” Fernandez said before adding, “It’s a great addition to your team-building activities.”

Fernandez noted that it provides world-class, professional dance choreography to wow a crowd.

“Showcasing dance companies are perfect to open or close events,” Fernandez said. “It’s specifically designed for a fully attentive audience.”

In addition to its Dance Showcase being available for corporate events, Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/hire and https://salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

