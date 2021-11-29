Pimalai Resort and Spa Pioneers Marine Conservation in Thailand
Working with local scientists, Pimalai Resort and Spa has assisted with innovative research that has brought back the clownfish population.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pimalai Resort and Spa is dedicated to marine conservation projects that protect and preserve native sea life including clownfish, seahorses and coral reefs. Working with local scientists, Pimalai Resort and Spa has assisted with innovative research that has brought back the clownfish population that was destroyed in the early 2000s, by aquarium suppliers and the pet trade.
Resort founder and owner Khun Anurat Tiyaphorn along with Dr. Thon, a marine biologist, found that restocking the clownfish population in natural marine environments required a pioneering approach. Working in the coral reefs around the resort Dr. Thon’s marine biology team created mini-ecosystems, by submerging small cages that teamed propagated clownfish with protective sea anemones and seahorses, to guarantee a beneficial habitat for all to thrive.
Today the clownfish population has returned and further enhancements have been made with the addition of a coral propagation program to grow and replant new reef structures throughout the local marine environment.
These sustainability initiatives have helped Pimalai Resort and Spa gain recertification by Green Globe in October 2021.This tropical five-star resort is located on Thailand’s famous Koh Lanta, and along with the coral playgrounds, resort guests enjoy beautiful white sandy beaches and breathtaking sunsets over the Andaman Sea.
Continuing its support of science and education, the resort has partnered with Princess Sirinthorn to initiate The Little Scientist House. This project encourages Thai students to study more science subjects through doing science experiments. The initiative is based on research confirming that cultivating a positive attitude in learning scientific skills and processes in young children aged 3-6 years old helps increase learning capabilities and recognition.
Commencing in 2014, Pimalai Resort and Spa became a local network leader inviting 11 schools on Koh Lanta to join The Little Scientist House program. All 11 schools need to pass Her Royal’s Assessment to qualify for The Little Scientist House programme. In order to pass the assessment, each school has to participate in at least 20 scientific activities and 1 scientific project per year and submit their report for evaluation. The program continues to this day.
Education is also offered and encouraged within Pimalai Resort and Spa, with staff
members enjoying ongoing inhouse training. These programs include sustainability training, health and well-being as well as opportunities to nurture relationships and connect with communities through networking opportunities and volunteerism.
Job training programs in hotel operations are also offered to students, and internships are available for students from more than 10 colleges and universities around Thailand. Upon successful completion, students are assessed by departmental heads and may apply for vacant positions at the resort. So far, more than 10 interns have already joined the Pimalai family.
More information about Pimalai Resort and Spa’s Considerate and Responsibility initiatives are outlined in detail here.
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
