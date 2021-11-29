Lefay Resorts & Residences Supports Emergency Services to Fight Covid
Green Globe recently recertified Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda and Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti in Italy.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda is located in Gargnano, in the heart of the enchanting Riviera dei Limoni. It is the first 5 star luxury Resort on Lake Garda, covering 11 hectares of natural park, surrounded by gentle hills and natural terraces rich in woods and olive groves overlooking a spectacular view of the lake. Sister property Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti is set in the splendid scenery of the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
“We are very proud of these new Green Globe certifications that reconfirms both our Resorts’ efforts towards social and environmental responsibility. Even through these difficult times, maintaining a sustainable system and environment has always been one of our priorities. Our focus is to foster a business model aiming to build value, not just for ourselves but for the community we are part of,” said Alcide Leali, CEO of Lefay Resorts & Residences.
Both Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda and Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti acknowledge that the wellbeing of the individual is intrinsically linked to the wellbeing of the environment. This is clearly evident in the wide-ranging best practices implemented at the properties. In addition, broader social and environmental issues have been addressed during the pandemic to assist those in need in regional areas of Italy and internationally.
Clean the World Soap Recycling Partnership
This year, Lefay Group is proud to announce its collaboration with Clean the World, a social enterprise which helps recycle the resorts' soap bars and create new ones that are distributed in places with unsanitary living conditions. While the pandemic is still having major impacts on countries globally, soaps are a precious resource that can help support communities in maintaining a hygienic and healthy environment.
100,000 Euro Donation to Regional Emergency Services
Every year the Lefay Group undertakes the support of non-profit associations that operate in various fields. This includes organisations that protect Italian natural and cultural heritage, those that offer humanitarian assistance to children and mothers in areas at risk, and groups that aid and provide medical assistance in the countries where the right to good health is not guaranteed. Moreover, in order to support local communities during the pandemic, the Lefay Group has offered a special contribution of 100,000 euro devoted to institutions located in the territories adjacent to the resorts (namely Lago di Garda and Val Rendena properties) with the specific purpose to purchase much needed equipment for emergency staff fighting the health crisis.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
