Green Globe Awards Platinum Status to Mövenpick Hotel Zürich- Airport
Green Globe recently awarded Platinum Status to Mövenpick Hotel Zürich- Airport marking 10 consecutive years of certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Hotel Zürich- Airport in Glattbrugg is completely renovated, has 333 modern spacious bedrooms and is an ideal venue to hold your meetings and conferences for up to 400 delegates, with state-of-the-art facilities.
marking 10 consecutive years of certification. This is the highest level designation offered by Green Globe.
Mövenpick Hotel Zürich- Airport is very proud to receive this acknowledgement in recognition of their sustainable management and operations carried out over a decade. The hotel remains committed to sustainable best practices and will continue to improve green practices already established at the property.
Swisstainable Level 3 Award
Mövenpick Hotel Zürich- Airport has also been awarded Level 3 status by Swisstainable. This is the highest level that can be achieved in Switzerland and is further recognition of the hotel’s dedication to sustainability. Developed by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts on behalf of Switzerland Tourism, Swisstainable is a sustainability program open to all companies and organizations involved in Swiss tourism that already have sustainability certification in place as well as companies interested in undertaking sustainable development
Level III is designed for companies that already have comprehensive, recognized sustainability certification. Certifications that cover all dimensions of sustainability and are regularly checked by independent auditors are considered.
Energy Saving Measures
Mövenpick Hotel Zürich- Airport supports renewable energy and uses electricity sourced from 100% wind power provided by electricity supplier EWZ. In addition, the hotel holds regular ten-minute sustainability training sessions to educate staff about green practices specifically related to individual departments. For example, housekeeping staff are trained to close blinds and curtains in guest rooms during peak summer periods or when rooms are unoccupied. Simple steps such as these reinforce the importance of responsible actions individuals can take to save energy and reduce operational costs.
Food Sustainability
The hotel promotes the use of certified and local products to minimize impacts and support local businesses. 75% of certified products including coffee, grains, yogurt and cheese are delivered from within a 50km radius of the hotel. Furthermore, the hotel is part of the Too Good To Go initiative. Too Good To Go is a mobile application that connects customers to restaurants and stores that have an unsold food surplus. Tasty edible food and dishes that remain unsold at the end of the day are available at discounted prices to the public, saving leftover food from ending up in bins and going to landfill.
Bastian Mantey - New Hotel Manager
Bastian Mantey is the new Hotel Manager at the Mövenpick Hotel Zürich. As all the team embarks on the next decade of its sustainability journey, he will continue to build on the hotel’s green achievements and lead it into the future. Mr Mantey is 43 years old and lives in Central Switzerland. He has been at home in the hotel industry for more than 20 years. In his spare time he is a passionate hiker and runner, and wine enthusiast.
Contact
Bastian Mantey
Hotel Manager
Mövenpick Hotel Zürich
Walter Mittelholzerstrasse 8
8152, Glattbrugg
SWITZERLAND
T: +41 44 808 88 88
E: Bastian.MANTEY@movenpick.com
W: www.movenpick.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here