Energy Conservation and Recycling Under the Spotlight at Grand Hotel Cannes
Green Globe recently recertified Grand Hotel Cannes for the seventh consecutive year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oldest and most mythic of La Croisette hotels, the Grand Hotel is tucked in behind the only gardens on that famous boulevard offering a retreat from the hustle and bustle of Cannes. Luxury, sun, sea and palm trees – the perfect ingredients to a perfect day spent at the Grand Hotel.
The hotel has invested in high technology to recycle waste, made plans to improve its energy efficiency into the future and ensured that all EV charging needs have been catered for including owners of Porsche cars.
Waste Recycling Initiatives
The hotel has invested in new technologies to minimize environmental impacts. A new biodigester machine has been installed that breaks down leftover food and converts it into compost. In addition, a new glass crushing machine is now in operation. The resulting glass shards are sent directly to a beverage provider and then onto a recycling company for processing. By working in partnership with Fabre en Provence, Grand Hotel Cannes has successfully eliminated all glass waste disposal costs.
New Renovations, New Plans
All renovations have been completed at the property with Grand Hotel Cannes set to reopen for business in Spring 2022. The hotel already has plans to change and upgrade existing equipment to improve energy efficiency. In the first year following reopening, full insulation of the building and installation of new windows will be undertaken. These improvements guarantee that interiors will remain at consistently cool or warm temperatures. In the second year, the property will examine and instigate plans to improve the management of heating and cooling systems.
Tesla Charging Stations
In line with its sustainability vision, the hotel continues its partnership with Tesla and is a designated charging destination. Furthermore, the hotel works with Porsche and is listed as part of their charging network program.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
