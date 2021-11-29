2 BR/2 BA Home in Desirable 55+ Community Near Downtown Fredericksburg, VA Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., announces the auction of a 2 BR/2 BA home in the 55+ Mansfield Club community w/single level living in a gated community minutes from downtown Fredericksburg VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a well maintained 2 BR/2 BA home in the 55+ Mansfield Club community w/single level living in a gated community minutes from downtown Fredericksburg and the Blue/Gray Pkwy., on Friday, December 17 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“We have been contracted by the Estate to market and sell this well maintained single level living home in the desirable Mansfield Club 55+ community. Located just minutes from downtown Fredericksburg and convenient to all major thoroughfares, this home is a rare find,” said Nicholls. “Plan now to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!”
“Located just off of Rt. 2, and less than one mile from the Fredericksburg Country Club & Shannon Airport, the home is only 2.5 miles from the Blue and Gray Pkwy (access to Rts. 1 & 3) and 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Friday, Dec. 17 – 11 AM -- 11322 Mansfield Club Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22408
2 BR/2 BA single level living 2,430+/- sf. home in the 55+ Mansfield Club community (.21 +/- acre lot)
• Features include a kitchen w/conveying appliances; dining room; living room; sunroom w/fireplace; attic; attached 440 +/- sf. garage
• Hardwood flooring & carpet throughout the home
• Spacious rear deck w/ceiling fans
• Central AC; natural gas heat (2 exterior units--2 years old); fireplace
• Public water, sewer & gas; natural gas water heater
• Other highlights: crown molding; chair rail; plantation shutters; concrete driveway
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com