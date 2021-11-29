AHA Channel to mint 25,000 Indie Video Clips as NFTs in Abris.io

I am thrilled to launch Ahachannel's collection of over 25,000 Indie Video Clips as NFTs on Abris.io. It is a direct way to reach audiences and an exciting time for independent filmmakers to monetize” — Carol Bidault de l'Isle, President, AHA channel

SINGAPORE, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aha Channel owns online videos that include clips of animation, documentaries, shorts, and features, new and vintage films. Aha Channel is dropping these as NFT’s in Abris.io NFT Marketplace Storefront. Video clips can be Rented or Owned by paying in Algos in Abris NFT Store Front.

Aha Channel videos will put a smile on your face, make you blow your top, will shock and awe you... but will never leave you bored!

Aha Channel also has a great selection of Action/Adventure, Art, Children/Family, Comedy, Crime/Thrillers/Mystery, Drama, Erotic, Experimental, History, Horror, Indigenous Cultures, LGBTQ, Music, Political/Social Issues, Religions, Romance, Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Sports, Western, Women's Focus, and World clips.

We are excited to have AHA Channel launching in Abris NFT Store Front. Independent filmmakers can monetize their creations by creating NFTs of their content and media.

-----Priya Samant, CEO, Abris.io

About AHA channel, owned by MediaFusion Entertainment, LLC

The Aha Team is dedicated to the promotion of the independent film. Our team includes industry people from all sectors. They include founder/President Carol Bidault de l’Isle, an award-winning producer, specializing in international motion picture/television financing, distribution, media asset acquisitions, and management. She brings with her 30 years of industry experience in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Ms. Bidault is a recipient of the US Department of State Secretary's Open Forum for Outstanding Contribution to international cultural affairs and support to media arts (2002); as well as other awards and recognition in the film industry. contact@ahachannel.com

About Abris

Abris.io is a company focused solely on NFT Store Front & NFTs-as-a-Service (NFTaaS) on Algorand Blockchain Network. Abris enables innovative creators around the world to showcase their creativity as NFTs and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries.

Abris.io provides NFT Store Front to help artists, celebrities, charities, galleries, photographers, enterprises, and any Creator to mint/auction their NFTs on their custom-named storefront as well, enabling unique event tickets.

Abris.io creates a sustainable NFT marketplace by using Algorand, the greenest Blockchain. Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure.