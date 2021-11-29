Winners announced for North Carolina Holiday Flotilla – Best in Show award ‘goes green’ to outrigger canoe team
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “This is a first,” said Linda Brown, Flotilla Chairwoman. “In 38-years, no human-powered watercraft has captured the Best in Show award at the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla. Our congratulations to the 12-team members of the Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club.”
Thanksgiving weekend, two long-running traditions, the 38th Holiday Flotilla and Airlie Gardens' 17th Enchanted Airlie, launched the North Carolina holiday season. Festivities also included Day in the Park with live entertainment, food vendors, craft booths, children’s activities, a Classic Car Show, and fireworks by Zambelli International.
"The flotilla brought perfect weather with thousands of excited visitors and residents who came to see what Flotilla Week is about," said Brown. Weekend activities attracted an estimated 50,000 people.
Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie resumes December 3-22. Although sold out, a limited number of tickets are available for Blockade Runner Beach Resort guests, home of the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla.
Flotilla Week activities concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing 2021’s North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners:
2021 Best in Show
Theme: Palm Tree Island
Captain: Team of 12 paddlers
Boat name: Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club
2021 Peoples’ Choice Award
Theme: Surfs Up
Captain: Brent Jernigan
Boat name: Craig Cat
2021 Best Costumes and Crew Spirit
Theme: Fancy Like
Captain: Lisa and Andy Leath
Boat name: HR Nightmare
2021 Best Sailboat
Theme: Captain Grinch strikes again
Captain: Steve Sutton
Boat name: Manana
2021 Best 31 and over
Theme: Santa is watching you
Captain: Alan Murray
Boat name: J&B
2021 Best 23-31
Theme: Ocean Rescue (or) 81
Captain: John Buchuele
Boat name: Wrightsville Beach Watch
2021 Best 22 and under
Theme: Red, white, and blue Christmas
Captain: Joshua Reda
Boat name: Chaos
2021 Classic Car Show
Best in Show Award
Recipient: Mike Duncan
Auto: 1960 Volkswagen
2021 Classic Car Show
Best in Category Award
Recipient: Mike and Sharon Hamby
Auto: 1929 Ford Model A
