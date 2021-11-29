Winners announced for North Carolina Holiday Flotilla – Best in Show award ‘goes green’ to outrigger canoe team

2021 NC Holiday Flotilla “Best of Show” – WB Outrigger Canoe Club – Courtesy Mark Steelman NC Holiday Flotilla Classic Car Show – Best in Show, Mike Duncan – Courtesy Robert B Butler NC Holiday Flotilla – Zambelli International Fireworks – Courtesy Mark Steelman

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “This is a first,” said Linda Brown, Flotilla Chairwoman. “In 38-years, no human-powered watercraft has captured the Best in Show award at the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla. Our congratulations to the 12-team members of the Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club.”

Thanksgiving weekend, two long-running traditions, the 38th Holiday Flotilla and Airlie Gardens' 17th Enchanted Airlie, launched the North Carolina holiday season. Festivities also included Day in the Park with live entertainment, food vendors, craft booths, children’s activities, a Classic Car Show, and fireworks by Zambelli International.

"The flotilla brought perfect weather with thousands of excited visitors and residents who came to see what Flotilla Week is about," said Brown. Weekend activities attracted an estimated 50,000 people.

Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie resumes December 3-22. Although sold out, a limited number of tickets are available for Blockade Runner Beach Resort guests, home of the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla.

Flotilla Week activities concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing 2021’s North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners:

2021 Best in Show

Theme: Palm Tree Island

Captain: Team of 12 paddlers

Boat name: Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club

2021 Peoples’ Choice Award

Theme: Surfs Up

Captain: Brent Jernigan

Boat name: Craig Cat

2021 Best Costumes and Crew Spirit

Theme: Fancy Like

Captain: Lisa and Andy Leath

Boat name: HR Nightmare

2021 Best Sailboat

Theme: Captain Grinch strikes again

Captain: Steve Sutton

Boat name: Manana

2021 Best 31 and over

Theme: Santa is watching you

Captain: Alan Murray

Boat name: J&B

2021 Best 23-31

Theme: Ocean Rescue (or) 81

Captain: John Buchuele

Boat name: Wrightsville Beach Watch

2021 Best 22 and under

Theme: Red, white, and blue Christmas

Captain: Joshua Reda

Boat name: Chaos

2021 Classic Car Show

Best in Show Award

Recipient: Mike Duncan

Auto: 1960 Volkswagen

2021 Classic Car Show

Best in Category Award

Recipient: Mike and Sharon Hamby

Auto: 1929 Ford Model A

