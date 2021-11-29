Four Corners Aviation Forms Senior Leadership Team
This powerful group is charged with ensuring that we execute well and deliver the best product to our clientele.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Corners Aviation President and COO Cameron Gowans has announced initial appointments to the company’s senior leadership team. The team will provide leadership to the new organization dedicated to enabling customers to have all the benefits of their own scalable aviation department.
“We are proud of this newly formed team of skilled industry professionals, which will take the Corporate Jet as a Service (CJaaS), a fully integrated lift solution offered through 'Freedom by Four Corners Aviation,' to clients across the country,” said Gowans. “This powerful group is charged with ensuring that we execute well and deliver the best product to our clientele.”
Freedom by Four Corners Aviation is a revolutionary way for clients to enjoy the multiple benefits of private jet travel, without worrying about ownership, financing, operations, insurance, crew management, maintenance, or any of the additional aggravations associated with private jet travel.
This radical and sweeping approach to business jet access protects and preserves shareholder and client capital. For more information on 'Freedom by Four Corners Aviation,' go to: https://link.caltech.com/u/b6417823/-s6Q8T447BG2_SzohnsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Ffourcornersaviation.com%2F.
Client Services
Diana Schneider, Vice President, Client Services, joined the organization now known as Four Corners Aviation in 2019. She began her career in aviation as an accountant / controller in 2007, and acquired her unique understanding of the industry through the changing needs of operators with which she was affiliated. This allowed her to learn many different aspects of aviation.
Schneider possesses extensive financial, managerial and organizational experience in a variety of other industries as well. She gained valuable knowledge as part of a start-up and consulted for organizations that were in the process of restructuring. She holds a bachelor's, as well as a post-graduate certificate, from Montclair State University.
Sales
Ray Bennett Vice President, Sales, brings 30 years of aviation sales experience to Four Corners Aviation. He has been in sales and sales management roles for avionics, fractional aircraft, aircraft manufacturers, aircraft parts distribution, and aircraft management organizations.
Bennett grew up in an aviation-based family in Omaha, Neb., and is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is a multi-engine commercial pilot and certified drone pilot.
Operations
Mike Jefcoat, Vice President, Operations, has been in aviation for over 25 years. He began his professional career as a pilot for Delta Connection, flying both domestic and international routes. During his 18 years as an airline pilot, Jefcoat amassed more than 11,000 flight hours, the majority as a captain on Bombardier’s series of regional jets.
In addition to his time in the cockpit, he served as a consultant with ATP Flight School to assist and implement an industry leading jet transition course for aspiring professional pilots. He also spent several years as a volunteer in aviation security with the Air Line Pilots Association at local and national levels. In 2017, Jefcoat made the transition to business aviation as the chief pilot for FlightWorks, Inc., where he rose to director of operations.
He also served as an FAA approved check airman on the Hawker 800 and Challenger 300 series of aircraft. In his time with FlightWorks, he was awarded a business aviation leadership scholarship through Georgia State University and the Georgia Business Aviation Association. He graduated cum laude from Utah Valley University, with a bachelor’s in aviation science.
Safety and Security
Phil Leone, Vice President, Safety and Security, brings 27 years of aviation experience to Four Corners Aviation. He served 26 years in the New York Air National Guard as an aircraft commander, instructor and evaluator in the C-5A Galaxy, as well as an aircraft commander in the C-17 Globemaster, flying missions in theaters throughout the world.
Leone is an Air Force trained safety professional having served as the chief of safety for the 105th Airlift Wing in Newburgh, N.Y., with over a billion dollars of aircraft and 1,200 personnel. He is type rated in the Boeing 757, 767 and serves as a 777 first officer for a major 121 carrier. He is a general aviation enthusiast who has logged hundreds of hours flying cross country with his family in a Mooney 231 and an Aerostar 600A.
About Four Corners Aviation
Four Corners Aviation has the most comprehensive suite of solutions in business aviation today. Four Corners offers fresh products and services to support business aviation users such as Corporate Jet as a Service, Aircraft Management, and Jet Card Solutions.
Four Corners' assets include an aircraft management and charter company and a fleet of Cessna Citation, Embraer Phenom, Bombardier Challenger, and Gulfstream business jets. The business is an ARGUS Platinum Rated Charter Operator, which supports a diverse fleet based throughout the United States and operating around the world.
About Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC
Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. The company holds Four Corners Aviation and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products.
About City+Ventures
City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots, but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; a private jet management and charter company; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio.
In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://link.caltech.com/u/d24d4ae3/1EuY8T447BGdmCzohnsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcity-ventures.com%2F.
