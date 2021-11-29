Pharma Way North America Expands DOT SHOT Distribution to Amazon and Opens Florida Office
DOT SHOT, the Ultimate Turmeric Wellness Shot, is Gaining in Popularity Among Health and Wellness-Oriented ConsumersATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma Way North America LLC, an Atlanta based company, announced today that DOT SHOT, the world’s first ultra-soluble turmeric/curcumin wellness drink with super-fast body absorption, is now available on Amazon. The Company also announced that it will open its second U.S. office in Orlando, Florida on December 10.
DOT SHOT (www.mydotshot.com) was launched in the U.S. in August following rapid growth in Europe. Each 2.36 oz bottle of DOT SHOT contains 125mg of curcumin which is a natural anti-inflammatory and immune system booster especially beneficial to active people who experience light to moderate joint pain and sore muscles from physical activity such as golf, pickle ball, tennis, walking/running or working out. Scientific studies have also proven curcumin beneficial to people who suffer from light arthritis. DOT SHOT has quickly become a favorite among professional athletes such as LPGA Player Kristy McPherson and NHL Player Hampus Lindholm as well as the Swedish National Alpine Ski Team.
“We are very excited to be launching DOT SHOT on Amazon in addition to our own web shop. We will also be expanding our distribution into the drug retail channel in 2022. Furthermore, as Florida is a key market for us, we will be opening an office in Orlando to increase our presence in that state.” says Morgan Cederblom, CEO of Pharma Way North America LLC.
About Pharma Way
Pharma Way is a Foodtech company that develops, markets and sells innovative and effective health products in the European and North American markets.
The products are based on unique knowledge and expertise in developing and formulating water-based herbal extracts with proven health benefits as the key ingredients for good tasting beverages.
The goal is to become the market leader for these kinds of products.
Morgan Cederblom
Pharma Way North America LLC
+1 404-771-0809
morgan.cederblom@pharma-way.com