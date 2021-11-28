Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,865 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks - Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A504105

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch                         

STATION: Derby Barracks        

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Between 11/23/21 – 11/28/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: An apartment residence in Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Under investigation

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/28/21, the State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a residential burglary which is believed to have occurred during the above time frame.  Upon the homeowners returning to the residence after this period of time, indication of forced entry was found and the following was discovered missing:

 

A Taurus Magnum Judge revolver

A Roku stick

Approximately 20 Super Mario Bros plushies

A set of keys believed to belong to a washing machine

An Amazon Alexa Echo speaker

A Black Web Party Speaker

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident or these stolen items is asked to contact the State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

You just read:

Derby Barracks - Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.