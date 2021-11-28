Derby Barracks - Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A504105

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: Between 11/23/21 – 11/28/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: An apartment residence in Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Under investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/28/21, the State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a residential burglary which is believed to have occurred during the above time frame. Upon the homeowners returning to the residence after this period of time, indication of forced entry was found and the following was discovered missing:

A Taurus Magnum Judge revolver

A Roku stick

Approximately 20 Super Mario Bros plushies

A set of keys believed to belong to a washing machine

An Amazon Alexa Echo speaker

A Black Web Party Speaker

Anyone with information regarding this incident or these stolen items is asked to contact the State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.