Derby Barracks - Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A504105
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: Between 11/23/21 – 11/28/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: An apartment residence in Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Under investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/28/21, the State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a residential burglary which is believed to have occurred during the above time frame. Upon the homeowners returning to the residence after this period of time, indication of forced entry was found and the following was discovered missing:
A Taurus Magnum Judge revolver
A Roku stick
Approximately 20 Super Mario Bros plushies
A set of keys believed to belong to a washing machine
An Amazon Alexa Echo speaker
A Black Web Party Speaker
Anyone with information regarding this incident or these stolen items is asked to contact the State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.