STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on Alburgh shooting

ALBURGH, Vermont (Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021) — As the investigation continues into Saturday night’s fatal shooting in Alburgh, the Vermont State Police is providing the following additional information.

Based on preliminary information, investigators have learned that the shooting arose from an ongoing dispute between two men over access to a property for hunting. The dispute was reported to have been escalating for about a week and culminated in Saturday night’s shooting, which occurred outside the Cameron Drive home of one of the people involved.

Saturday night, state police dispatch received multiple calls just before 10 p.m. reporting the shooting. Troopers immediately began responding to the scene. In addition, VSP notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to that agency’s proximity to the scene, and they dispatched multiple agents to Cameron Drive. U.S. Border Patrol agents were first on scene, arriving at 10:17 p.m., and determined the scene was safe for rescue crews at 10:21 p.m. Troopers arrived at 10:25 p.m. The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department, Colchester Rescue and Missisquoi Valley Rescue also responded, along with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito.

Two of the men involved in the shooting are deceased, a man in his early 50s and a man in his early 40s. A third man, in his late 20s, was seriously injured and was most recently reported to be in critical but stable condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. All three are Alburgh residents. Their names are continuing to be withheld while members of VSP’s Crime Scene Search Team process the location where the shooting occurred and confirm identities.

The Crime Scene Search Team began its work on Cameron Drive mid-morning Sunday following the issuance of a search warrant for the property.

No further details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will continue providing additional information as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 1, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021***

The Vermont State Police and Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito will hold a media availability this afternoon to provide an update on Saturday night’s shooting in Alburgh.

The availability will take place at 1 p.m. at the Alburgh Fire Department, 60 Firehouse Rd.

***Initial news release, 2:55 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night, Nov. 27, 2021, in the town of Alburgh. Two men were killed, and a third was injured.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. Saturday to a home on Cameron Drive for a report of a shooting. First responders located two men deceased on the scene. The injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment; his condition is currently unknown.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety. All parties involved in the shooting are accounted for. No one is in custody.

State police will release the identities of those involved following notification of next of kin and further investigation. The bodies of the deceased men will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its earliest stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. In addition, VSP is working with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will release further information as the investigation continues.

- 30 -