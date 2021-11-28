Owens Electrical Contractors Issues Tips for South Louisiana Residents to Winterize Their Homes
Owens Electrical Contractors is a family-owned commercial and residential electrical company in Walker, LA. Pictured is Kayte Owens Hood
Leading electrical contractor in the greater Baton Rouge area, is issuing tips for residents of south Louisiana on how they can winterize their homes.
When winter comes, South Louisiana residents can minimize the damage from cold weather by taking a few simple steps to winterize their homes.”DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owens Electrical Contractors, a leading electrical contractor in the greater Baton Rouge area, is issuing tips for residents of south Louisiana on how they can winterize their homes so that they are ready when the cold weather arrives.
— Kayte Owens Hood - Owens Electrical Contractors
The company has over 25 years of experience installing and repairing all types of electrical systems, including generators and commercial installations.
Owens's team includes licensed electricians with decades of expertise in residential wiring repairs and inspections and commercial construction projects involving high voltage power lines.
They offer free estimates to customers interested in any electrical work or other services provided by their company.
The article offers easy tips and tricks that homeowners can do to winterize their homes and avoid damage caused by cold weather.
"When winter comes, South Louisiana residents can minimize the damage from cold weather by taking a few simple steps to winterize their homes," says Kayte Owens Hood, owner of Owens Electrical Contractors.
"Our suggestions will help keep your home or business safe, warm, and comfortable this winter."
The most important thing that Owens Electrical Contractors suggest is checking the batteries on all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. They should be replaced every year with fresh batteries, which can easily be purchased at a local store or hardware store.
"During the winter months, we see an increase in the use of space heaters and other appliances that emit carbon monoxide," Owens continued. "Checking the batteries on your smoke and CO detectors should be an ongoing part of your winter safety routine."
Owens Electrical Contractors say that a secondary benefit to checking these devices is catching fire early before it becomes out of control, saving lives and preventing property damage.
Read their article to learn more about how you can keep your home safe and warm during the cold months ahead.
About Owens Electrical Contractors
Owens Electrical Contractors is a leading electrical contractor in the greater Baton Rouge area, and they want residents to winterize their homes this season.
They specialize in residential wiring repairs, inspections of commercial construction projects involving high voltage power lines, and more.
If you're interested in any service that Owens Electrical provides or would like some help with your home's winterization needs before cold weather arrives, don't hesitate to contact them today!
Contact them at (225) 953-4764 or email kayte@owensec.com for more information.
Learn more about the author of this press release.
Clint Sanchez
Clint Sanchez Design
+1 225-505-3834
clint@clintsanchez.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other