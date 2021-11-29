GUARDIAN ANGELS MEDICAL SERVICE DOGS RECEIVES 100 TICKETS FROM SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ONE MILLION ACTS OF KINDNESS CHALLENGE
Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, Southwest Airlines asked non profit organizations across the U.S. to tell them how they would benefit from free flights...
This grant award will uniquely benefit our program. In our first eleven years, we’ve paired service dogs with deserving recipients from 29 states across the nation.”WILLISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs’ program we cover the cost to fly our recipients to our headquarters in Williston, Florida to be paired with their Service Dogs from wherever they are.
— Carol Borden, Founder & CEO Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
Providing transportation to and from our headquarters is just one part of our assistance to them – but an expensive one.
Our program just received a great deal of help from Southwest Airlines. They have gifted Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs 100 domestic one-way travel awards as part of Southwest Airlines’ 50th anniversary. This gift will allow us to continue focusing on getting more service dogs trained for those on our waiting list, while continuing to provide transportation for those in need.
It will cover the cost of flying recipients to meet and train together with their new lifesaving medical service dogs and fly them back home once paired.
"As the airline with Heart, kindness has been one of our guiding principles for our 50 years of service to our customers and the communities of which we are a part. It’s incredibly fitting that we celebrate our 50th anniversary and our one million Acts of Kindness Challenge by supporting organizations who are working today and every day to spread kindness in their communities,” said Linda Rutherford, Executive Vice President People & Communications. “We’re thrilled to support these organizations and the impactful ways their missions help spread kindness.”
Learning the news of the award, Guardian Angels Founder & CEO stated:
“This grant award is something that will uniquely benefit our program. In our first eleven years, we’ve paired service dogs with deserving recipients from 29 states across the nation. By covering the cost of 100 flights, Southwest Airlines will be helping us utilize those funds to focus on training more dogs for those on our waiting list.”
About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 Based in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first-responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 11 years, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 29 states, and with your help, that number can continue to grow. Visit our website at: www.MedicalServiceDogs.org to get involved or learn more.
About Southwest Airlines One Million Dollars of Thanks contest:
• Southwest Airlines reached its one millionth Act of Kindness in September, months ahead of our end of year goal. To continue its quest for kindness, Southwest Airlines announced a one million dollars of thanks contest.
• The contest offered 501(c)(3) organizations an opportunity to enter a contest* to win 100 domestic one-way Southwest Airlines travel awards. The contest granted travel to nonprofit organizations across the country that each won 100 domestic one-way Southwest Airlines travel awards, enabling them to further spread kindness.
• The total travel prize is more than 5,000 domestic one-way Southwest Airlines travel awards at over $1 million, bolstering one million Acts of Kindness already recorded in 2021.
