GUARDIAN ANGELS MEDICAL SERVICE DOGS RECEIVES 100 TICKETS FROM SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ONE MILLION ACTS OF KINDNESS CHALLENGE

Recipient Sean meets his Service Dog, Thor for the first time at Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog Headquarters in Williston, FL

Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, Southwest Airlines asked non profit organizations across the U.S. to tell them how they would benefit from free flights...

This grant award will uniquely benefit our program. In our first eleven years, we’ve paired service dogs with deserving recipients from 29 states across the nation.” — Carol Borden, Founder & CEO Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs