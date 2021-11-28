The Giving Project Launches New Subscription Website, Featuring Sweepstakes with National Football Stars
Sweepstakes Features Tyler Goodson and Andre Reed
To offer a subscription-based platform now when organizations need new donors is an affordable way to increase engagement. This is our way to provide fundraising in an easy, fun, and entertaining way.”BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Giving Project launched its new website today, as well as a new sweepstakes campaign with college football star Tyler Goodson.

The philanthropy platform caters to the local community so donors, sponsors, and organizations can see and embrace the results they helped create.
Visitors to the GivingProject.com can now take advantage of a subscription-based model that Insight Communications, a woman-owned business, developed. The new platform will enable small, nonprofit organizations to fundraise quickly, efficiently, and without much overhead cost. In addition, users can set their campaigns up independently, and the website is more user-friendly overall.
Joe Castle, Founder of the Giving Project, is excited to bring this alternative to the market and says, “We have always wanted to do good for the community, and to offer a subscription-based platform at this time when organizations need new donors, provides an affordable and proven way to increase engagement.
The current sweepstakes allow people to opt-in for the chance to win a VIP dinner with Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson, as well as a signed Goodson jersey and signed custom sneakers that he wore in a game.
A portion of the proceeds from the campaign will go to buying books for the local Iowa City Boys and Girls Club (via the Andre Reed Foundation/Read with Reed Foundation).
The next campaign through The Giving Project is with Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed. The winner of that campaign will get to enjoy a VIP dinner with Reed, a limo ride, and tailgate with Reed and two of the CBS Big Brother castmates before the December 6 Monday Night football game in Buffalo.
About The Giving Project
The Giving Project was founded by Joseph Castle in 2017 to help charities in local communities raise awareness through incentivised charitable giving. The organization works with charities, businesses, and sponsors in order to create a movement of giving through sweepstakes, events, and recognition. Learn more at givingproject.com.
