Win a VIP Dinner and Custom Sneakers from Iowa Hawkeyes' Tyler Goodson in Just-Launched Sweepstakes
The Giving Project Launches Tyler Goodson Custom Sneaker and VIP Dinner Sweepstakes: Donations from the Sweepstakes will Benefit Boys & Girls Club Iowa City
I am excited for the upcoming game on Saturday. We are going to get it done. I will wear my lucky sneakers and look forward to going to dinner with one of our fans”IOWA CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Giving Project has teamed up with Iowa Hawkeyes’ running back Tyler Goodson in a campaign to excite the fans.
— Tyler Goodson
The Tyler Goodson Custom Sneaker and VIP Dinner Sweepstakes allows fans to enter for a chance to have football star Tyler Goodson pick up the winner and four guests in a limo for the ultimate VIP dinner in the restaurant at the Marriott Hotel.
Goodson is excited about the Iowa Hawkeyes’ strong season and being the 3rd team in the country, and wants to thank the fans by doing something fun and thoughtful for the community.
“I am excited for the upcoming game on Saturday. We are going to get it done. I will wear my lucky sneakers and look forward to going to dinner with one of our fans,” Goodson said.
Funds donated will go to the Boys and Girls Club in Iowa City, an organization close to his heart.
"Supporting an organization that does so much good benefits not only the kids, but the whole community," he said.”
One lucky winner will receive:
-Signed custom sneakers worn by Tyler Goodson
-Signed Tyler Goodson jersey
-VIP dinner with Tyler Goodson
The Tyler Goodson Custom Sneaker and VIP Dinner Sweepstakes is live at Tyler Goodson Custom Sneaker and VIP Dinner Sweepstakes. One winner will be chosen on December 22, 2021.
The proceeds of the sweepstakes will go via the Andre Reed Foundation and will benefit The Boys and Girls Club in Iowa City.
The contest ends on December 21, 2021.
The Andre Reed Foundation
The Andre Reed Foundation was established in 2010 by retired NFL great Andre Reed to help underprivileged children reach their full potential and become responsible contributors to their communities. Headquartered in Reed’s hometown of Allentown, PA., the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization has supported local charities. Learn more at https://andrereedfoundation.org.
About The Giving Project
Joseph Castle founded the Giving Project in 2017 to help charities in local communities raise awareness through incentivized charitable giving. The organization works with charities, businesses, and sponsors to create a movement of giving through sweepstakes, events, and recognition. Learn more at givingproject.com.
