Socially-conscious subscription service takes the guesswork out of fundraising

Fundraising platform launched just in time for the holidays

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charitable giving in America increases significantly during the holiday season, which makes now the perfect time for nonprofits and other organizations to take advantage of The Giving Project’s recently-launched subscription service.The Giving Project is a philanthropy platform that caters to the local community so donors, sponsors, and organizations can see and embrace the results they helped create.Visitors to the Giving Project's website can now take advantage of a subscription-based model that Insight Communications, a woman-owned business, developed. The new platform will enable small, nonprofit organizations to fundraise quickly, efficiently, and without much overhead cost. In addition, users can set their campaigns up independently, and the website is more user-friendly overall.The subscription-based platform provides an affordable way to increase engagements for organizations that otherwise may not have a big budget for marketing. Those who take advantage of the user-friendly platform can make their campaigns highly customizable, and it’s easy for every person in the organization to spread the word about what they’re doing.“Rather than using the older, dated methods like selling hard paper tickets or tangible tickets, this cuts out a lot of the work,” said Joe Castle, founder of The Giving Project. “Organizations that are looking for inexpensive and effective ways to fundraise, this makes it simple for them to do. We’re handing them over all of the tools they need.”There are different options for subscription plans , so everyone can find a level that works best for their budget and their goals.The Giving Project is geared mostly toward nonprofits and similar organizations, but anyone can use it to fundraise for a good cause. Potential examples include sports organizations, youth organizations, and schools.Many nonprofit organizations may be trying to ramp up their donations this holiday season and beyond, and using one of The Giving Project’s subscription plans is a guaranteed way to make a big impact.About The Giving ProjectThe Giving Project was founded by Joseph Castle in 2017 to help charities in local communities raise awareness through incentivised charitable giving. The organization works with charities, businesses, and sponsors in order to create a movement of giving through sweepstakes, events, and recognition. Learn more at givingproject.com.###