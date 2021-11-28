Bishop Daniel Kwesi from Nairobi, Kenya Receives iChange Nations™ Christian Leadership Award During Private Ceremony
H.E Kivutha Kibwana, Governor of Makueni County, Bishop Daniel Kwesi and US Delegate Kenston Henderson
ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West, Honors Bishop Daniel Kwesi with iChange Nations™ Christian Leadership Award During Private Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya.
I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.”NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a private ceremony held at the Safari Club Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, Bishop Daniel Kwesi, an ordained minister, received the iChange Nations™ Christian Leadership Award. Daniel Kennedy Kwesi is an ordained Christian minister who serves as a Bishop. Bishop Daniel has a passionate apostolic calling that has seen him plant and oversee several churches in Kenya and beyond. He is currently based in Ongata Rongai, Kenya, under Kweli Ministry.
— Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers
Kwesi is also the founder and national chairman of Voice of Kenyans Foundation, an organizational body focused on the nation's healing, reconciliation, peace, and cohesion. He serves as the national chairman of Grace Ministers Alliance, Kenya. Additionally, he serves as a chairman and trainer at Eagles Leadership Network (ELN). Eagles Leadership Network is a joint initiative of the Christian Institute of Governance and Voice of Kenyans Foundation. The combined mission and mandate is to equip upcoming leaders in areas of leadership, integrity, and good governance. They sensitize the citizens on the importance of identifying, affirming, and supporting leaders with integrity and proven ethical standards.
Bishop Kwesi is also involved with children's homes, orphans & widows. He holds an associate degree in biblical studies from Grace Training International Bible Institute. He is happily married and has 3 children.
Kenston Henderson of the United States sponsored Bishop Kwesi's award. Kenston` was on hand to acknowledge the Bishop for his work and contribution to the nation of Kenya. He saluted Bishop Kwesi for his efforts in raising and mentoring young, responsible, and accountable leaders both in the political and spiritual worlds. The award was presented by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West.
Dr. Ruben West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ in 2019 by the organization's President and founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.
According to Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network in the world. iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.
During the same ceremony, three other very deserving individuals received iChange Nations™ awards. Nancy Wamaitha (Kenya) received the Global Messenger of Hope Award, Winnie Joy (Kenya), received World Civility Award, and Otis Tobah (Liberia) received the Youth Add Value Award.
Dr. West commended Bishop Kwesi for his support, commitment, and contribution to the nation of Kenya and the world as a whole.
Bishop Daniel Kennedy Kwesi is now in the company of several world leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded.
Those leaders include:
President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:
He is honored for his outstanding leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an
ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:
He was honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:
He was honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi, was Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:
Honored for the Anti-corruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:
Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as
bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis of Ethiopia:
Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:
Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:
Honored for his life's work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
