Amb. Otis T. Tarwoe from Liberia, Receives the iChange Nations™ Youth Add Value Award During Private Ceremony

Dr. Ruben West, Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, Awards Amb. Otis T. Tarwoe with Youth Add Value Award During Private Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya.

I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference-maker.” — Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, November 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amb. Otis T. Tarwoe received the Youth Add Value Award in a colorful, private ceremony held at the Safari Club Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. The event was graced with many witnesses, including H.E Governor Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni County).The young Liberian youth ambassador is a human rights journalist, youth leader, founder of Jonah Togbah School of Leadership and emerging diplomat who is very passionate about strategic leadership and shifting the thinking of emerging leaders worldwide.With this, he started his diplomatic career with a youth organization called Youth Future Matter (YOFUMA) that focuses on education and basic humanitarian issues that aims at helping the vulnerable youth around Liberia.He is also a dynamic speaker, youth advocate, human rights activist and personal development coach. His passion for youth advocacy and personal and leadership development coaching has seen him rise to warm many hearts and win local and international awards from various institutions in different categories. He is a graduate of the Young Political Leadership School of Africa, African Leadership Institute and Influence Leadership Academy. He is also an International Ambassador at Africa Project against Suicide.Otis has a passion for mentoring young people to become the better version of themselves. His passion and contribution to bettering other young people's lives has caused him to be recognized by the Guardians of Afro Arab Leadership Award team based in Egypt as Afro Arab Champion under 30 in the year 2020. With this passion and innovation of empowering, changing lives and creating impact, Amb. Otis Tobah Tarwoe has trained and mentored over 1,000 emerging leaders from his Global Leadership Institute based in Liberia.He is also the CEO and Founder of Serve Liberia incorporated, an award-winning speaker and was named Influential Leader of the Year representing his country (Liberia) at the International Mastermind Africa Award.Amb Otis believes that if you "Transformed Your Thinking", you can "Transform Your World". Most outstandingly, he is the first Liberian International Public Speaker to share a stage at Kenya Global Live your Best Life international conference held recently in Nairobi, Kenya.Otis currently resides in Rwanda – Kigali, where he is studying Environmental Management and Conservation at the University of Lay Adventist- Kigali (UNILAK)"Knowing myself as a youth, my entire focus and vision has been creating an environment where young people's minds can be transformed to make a positive decision about their community and Africa". - Amb. Otis T. TarwoeJeff Marconette, Jr. of the United States, sponsored the Youth Add Value Award. Jeff was on hand to acknowledge Ambassador Otis and his positive contribution in creating an environment where young people's minds can expand for the positive. The award was presented by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Dr. Ruben West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and nominating them to the organization for award consideration.Based on Dr. Clyde Rivers explanation, the goal of ICN is to honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network in the world. iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.According to Dr. West, Amb. Otis T. Tarwoe dreamed go beyond his local community and he has. He has the vision to raise other young, emerging diplomats, ambassadors and leaders worldwide, and he has taken action on that vision. "Honoring Amb. Otis with such a prestigious iChange Nations™ award has been a high point while in Kenya." ~ Dr Ruben WestOtis said, becoming the first Liberian to win such a prestigious global award from iChange Nations™ is something that he will forever cherish.It was in the same ceremony three other very deserving individuals received iChange Nations™ awards. Bishop Daniel Kwesi (Kenya) received the Christian Leadership Award, Nancy Wamaitha (Kenya) received the Global Messenger of Hope, and Winnie Joy (Kenya) received the iChange Nations™ World Civility Award.Amb. Otis T. Tarwoe'sTarwoe's name now falls on the list with world leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded.Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:He is honored for his outstanding leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:He was honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi, was Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anti-corruption policies, he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life's work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

