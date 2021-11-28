Nancy Wamaitha from Nairobi, Kenya Receives iChange Nations™ Global Messenger of Hope Award

H.E Kivutha Kibwana, Governor of Makueni County and Nancy Wamaitha Mariam Ali, Nicholus Magak, Nancy Wamaitha, Ali Babu, Immaculate Njoki and Dr. Njeri Mwangi Dr. Juma Nashon, Donald Toldson, Nancy Wamaitha and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Bishop Daniel Kwesi, Winnie Joy, Nancy Wamaitha and Otis Tobah ICN Award Winner Nancy Wamaitha

Dr. Ruben West, Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, Awards Nancy Wamaitha with Global Award During Private Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya.

I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.” — Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, November 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a private ceremony held at the Safari Club Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, Nancy Wamaitha received the iChange Nations™ Global Messenger of Hope Award. Nancy was awarded for her contribution, continued commitment, and dedication to empowering and elevating the lives of others.Nancy advocates and supports girls' education, growth and development. Nancy believes that the most effective investment that a nation can make both socially and economically is to educate the girl child. According to Nancy, educating a girl will increase political and civic participation, lower levels of sexual harassment, raise economic productivity, lower infant and maternal mortality, decrease child marriage, and reduce the transmission of HIV/AIDS. Nancy is the founder of Tunaweza Empowerment Foundation . The foundation helps under-served girls stay in the classroom by distributing environmentally friendly sanitary pads and providing additional educational services and mentorship. With this scalable yet simple solution, Kenyan girls can meet the promise of their future.As a proud mother of two children, a son and a daughter, she also boasts a rich education background and holds papers from various universities. Nancy has a MBA in Strategic Management (Daystar University), A Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration (BBA, Marketing Option) from Kenya Methodist University, and holds a Diploma in Business Administration from The Kenya Institute of Management.Nancy is known for her initiatives, good planning, and implementation of projects. These skills have open the doors to various boards. Currently, she is the Chair at Within Foundation. Within Foundation is a dynamic non-partisan trust at the forefront of the region's civic life. She also chairs the board of Precious Ones, a CBO dealing with vulnerable people in informal settlements and focuses on sustainable development goals by imparting skills through training and mentorship. The CBO is also focused on ending poverty by educating and empowering young people.In addition, Nancy is the Vice-Chair of Water is Life, an international NGO that seeks to deploy state-of-the-art technology around the world to help resolve the world water crisis. She is also an Associate Member (AMKIM) - Kenya Institute of Management, a Rotarian for Nairobi North, and a member of Naivasha Sports Club where she plays golf during her free time.Donald Toldson of the United States sponsored the Global Messenger of Hope Award and was on hand to acknowledge Nancy's work as her family looked on with pride and admiration. The award was presented by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Dr. Ruben West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and nominating them to the organization for award consideration.Based on Dr. Clyde Rivers explanation, the goal of ICN is to honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network in the world. iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.Dr. West, told the crowd that Nancy Wamaitha's efforts are commendable and serve as great examples for others to follow."Nancy has a vision to help the world and has taken action on that vision. Seeing her being honored with the prestigious Global Messenger of Hope Award is one of my most memorable moments as the ICN Special Envoy." ~ Dr. Ruben WestDuring the same ceremony, three other very deserving individuals received iChange Nations™ awards. Bishop Daniel Kwesi (Kenya) received the Christian Leadership Award, Winnie Joy (Kenya), received the World Civility Award and Otis Tobah (Liberia) received the Youth Add Value Award.Nancy Wamaitha's name now falls on the list of world leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded.Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:He is honored for his outstanding leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:He was honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:He was honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi, was Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anti-corruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life's work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

