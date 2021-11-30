Asbury University Partners with NHCLC to Increase Access to Higher Education for Hispanic Youth
Asbury to offer scholarships, internships, and college access webinar
Our fervent prayer is that through this partnership, Asbury University will benefit even more students, changing lives specifically in the Hispanic community.”WILMORE, KY, US, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asbury University is pleased to announce a new partnership with the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC) in an effort to make higher education more affordable for Hispanic youth. This partnership designates Asbury as an NHCLC Institution for Hispanic Student Leadership and a fully endorsed member of the Alliance for Hispanic Education.
— Rev. Samuel Rodriguez
“Asbury University is an institution dedicated to equipping students from all backgrounds with an education that encourages exemplary development in all areas of life,” said Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference. “The NHCLC is honored to partner with an organization that so prioritizes the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of its students and staff. Access to education is vital to the health and growth of our communities and our nation. Our fervent prayer is that through this partnership, Asbury University will benefit even more students, changing lives specifically in the Hispanic community.”
As part of the commitment to making higher education more accessible to the Hispanic community, Asbury will offer NHCLC Annual Student Scholarships to new first-year Hispanic students in addition to a loan repayment program option (LRAP). The partnership also includes scholarships for all Hispanic students who attend a NHCLC member church, up to $2,000 per student.
“I am thrilled for the new opportunities and doors this will open up for all of our prospective students around Kentucky and the world,” said Asbury University President Dr. Kevin Brown. “Our community is richer because of the multicultural nature of our students, and at Asbury we believe it’s a reflection of God’s kingdom here on Earth. This exciting new partnership will serve to enrich our community and campus experience for students, faculty, and staff, alike.”
The partnership also allows Asbury to establish an internship program in coordination with the Institution for Hispanic Student Leadership focus of the NHCLC, making jobs and internship opportunities available to Asbury Students. The NHCLC will also coordinate with Asbury University to host and promote the Hispanic College Access Webinar open to the NHCLC community and public.
