The Hon. PM of Canada, Justin Trudeau, extends his greetings to those attending KAILASA Hindu Heritage Month celebration
On this celebration of Hinduism, The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam addressed Hindus in Canada reminding them of the need to keep the Hindu heritage alive.
The grand narrative of the Hindu ecosystem and the Hindu Heritage Month's message; we Hindus embrace, enrich, empower, and enlighten because of the strength of the Hindu ecosystem. ”MONTCLAIR, CA, USA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of November is the Hindu Heritage Month, as recognized by the Canadian province of Ontario government, as per Bill 56. On this auspicious occasion, KAILASA Canada, under the blessings and auspices of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam (The SPH), hosted a major event to bring awareness on the importance and immense long lasting contributions of peace loving Hindu ecosystems across Canada and the world.
— The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam
The Right Honourable Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau gave his personal greetings letter which extended his warmest greetings to KAILASA Canada’s Hindu Heritage Month celebration.
Many other prominent Canadian government officials including Senators, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and multitude of mayors, Hindu community leaders, and Hindu youth, shared their thoughts and appreciation for the Hindu community, KAILASA Canada, and for the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam, highlighting their immense contributions and relevance of Hindus and the Hindu ecosystem, an integral part of the Canadian society and its multi cultural heritage.
The VIPs on the live panel discussion included:
1.The Honourable Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament, Scarborough Center, Ontario
2.His Worship Rob Burton, Mayor of Oakville, Ontario
3.His Worship Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby, British Columbia
4.His Worship Mitchell, Mayor of Whitby, Ontario
5.The Honourable Leo Housakos, Senator named Speaker of the Senator, Quebec
6.The Honourable Tony Loffreda, Senator, Quebec
7.Deputy Mayor Cheryl Stadnichuk, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, Regina, Saskatchewan, on behalf of Her Worship Sandra Masters, Mayor of Regina, Saskatchewan
8.MLA Andrew Smith, Legislative assistant of The Honourable Cathy Cox, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, Manitoba, on behalf of the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba
9.Ms. Rebecca Haskell-Thomas, M.A., Coordinator of Diversity, Equity and inclusion, Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario, on behalf of His Worship Darrin Canniff, Mayor of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario
10.Councillor Mike Cluett, on behalf of His Worship Gordon Krantz, Mayor of Milton, Ontario
11.Ms. Cécile LePage, manager within the Arts and Culture Branch, at the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, for the Government of New Brunswick, on behalf of The Honourable Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace, P.C., Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, Lincoln, New Brunswick
12.Uthayan Thurairajah, Associate Professor at Ryerson University, Toronto, Ontario
13.Ananda Gauranga Dasa, Chairperson of the GTA ISKCON Centers
The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam received 27 letters and videos of greetings showing support and gratitude for the SPH and the Hindu community for the important role Hindus have upheld to “build multi-story successes”, making the community “the best place to live, work, and raise families”, and for the multitude of humanitarian initiatives made by KAILASA and the SPH.
Letters and videos of greetings were received from:
1. The Right Honourable Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, P.C., M.P.,
2. The Honourable Member of Parliament and Minister Mary NG, International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business & Economic Development, Markham-Thornhill, Ontario
3. The Honourable Anita Anand, Member of Parliament, Oakville, Ontario
4. The Honourable Tim Uppal, Member of Parliament, Edmonton Mill Woods, British Columbia
5. The Honourable Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament, Nepean, ON
6. The Honourable Anju Dhillon, Member of Parliament, Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle, QC
7. Honorable Premier Dr. Andrew Furey, Newfoundland and Labrador
8. His Worship John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, ON
9. His Worship Adrian Foster, Mayor of the Municipality of Clarington, Ontario
10. His Worship Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham, Ontario
11. Her Worship Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga, Ontario
12. His Worship Walter Sendzik, Mayor of St-Catharines, Ontario
13. His Worship Maurizio Bevilacqua, P.C., Mayor of Vaughan, Ontario
14. Her Worship Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of Burlington, Ontario
15. Her Worship Kathryn McGarry, Mayor of Cambridge, Ontario
16. His Worship Ed Holder, Mayor of London, Ontario
17. His Worship James Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, Ontario
18. His Worship Dave Ryan, Mayor of Pickering, Ontario
19. His Worship Berry Vrbanovich, Mayor of Kitchener, Ontario
20. His Worship Ken Johnston, Mayor of Red Deer, Alberta
21. Her Worship Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary, Alberta
22. His Worship Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton, Alberta
23. His Worship Bryan Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg, Manitoba
24. His Worship Doug McCallum, Mayor of Surrey, British Columbia
25. His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador
26. The Honourable Victor Oh, Senator of Ontario (Mississauga)
27. The Honourable Pierrette Ringuette, Senator of New Brunswick
28. Councilor Paul Ainslie, Scarborough-Guildwood, Ontario
The event culminated with The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramshivam’s live discourse on this Hindu Heritage Month celebration. The SPH began the discourse by expressing His “heartfelt condolences to all the Hindus who were killed in the conflicts in Sri Lanka. Many Hindus lost their lives. I just want to remember all of them, honor all of them and pay my condolences.”
The SPH then warmly welcomed and thanked The Right Honourable Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and other VIPs for their greetings and good wishes for this month's celebration by KAILASA Canada. Hindu Canadians have played an important role in the country and have stepped up to raise funds, donate meals for the neediest and support our seniors during the pandemic.
The SPH elaborated on the utility value of the Hindu ecosystem which supports the underprivileged and is all-inclusive, irrespective of nationality, gender, religion, race, socio-economic status, and provides sustainable solutions in various fields.
“The grand narrative of the Hindu ecosystem and the Hindu Heritage Month's message; we Hindus embrace, enrich, empower, and enlighten because of the strength of the Hindu ecosystem. We neither terrorize nor convert. Hinduism is all about absolute non-violence and coexistence. Ahimsa Paramo Dharma - Non-violence is the ultimate cosmic law as per Hinduism.”
- The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam
The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam’s message is clear on this Hindu Heritage month. Hindus need to wake up in order to preserve the life-positive Hindu ecosystem-an ecosystem that is contributing, inclusive, peaceful, nonviolent and peacefully coexisting with other communities and cultures in Canada and around the world.
M Ananda
KAILASA
email us here