Zloadr's Explains Its Esports Metaverse NFT Liquidity Protocol In Whitepaper

New, prominent, blockchain platform, Zloadr, explains their uniqueness and how the Esports Metaverse NFT Liquidity Protocol works for stakeholders in WhitepaperLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One can hardly dispute the increasing popularity of Zloadr as an all-encompassing marketplace platform for eSports, NFTs and Metaverse competitions. This point was recently brought to bear following the highlight of some of the features and functionalities of the platform in a whitepaper, especially as it concerns liquidity protocol for the different stakeholders.
JP Morgan recently revealed that the NFT market is now worth over $7 billion while stating that “legal issues facing the nascent sector could hinder its growth.” One of such issues has to do with injecting liquidity into otherwise illiquid assets. However, Zloadr seems to have found a way of working around this, judging by their unique liquidity protocol.
“Based on the characteristic skill set of a player, it will determine the cost of the NFT when a team transfer opportunity arises for a player to be sold on. Before a team player transfer can occur, a new player has to be bought to balance the number of players on the selling or buying team. This is to grow possibilities further and encourage new willing owners to continue to trade and purchase players on NFT marketplaces. Our game strategy has been developed to maintain the interest of collectors and stakeholders alike and grow the value of the platform and confidence.”
The unique liquidity protocol adopted by Zloadr remains one of the features that stand the NFT and Metaverse Marketplace platform out from contemporaries. In the whitepaper, Zloadr revealed plans to create and deploy a limited number of unique teams and players to grow and compete in Metaverse competitions and games each year. In a similar vein, every NFT purchase comes with a wide range of possibilities and rewards, including the upgrade of players’ skillset based on a point scoring system that benefits the team's visibility, resulting in higher earning via sponsorship deals. Each purchase of NFT via Zloadr increases liquidity for stakeholders. Consequently, paying for players with $ZDR results in purchasing discounts and ultimately helps to lower the circulating current supply of $ZDR on exchanges, resulting in higher demand.
