Mission Accomplished Transition Services to Provide Free Scholarship and Gap Year Information for High School Seniors
Career and Readiness Essential Initiative To Provide Personal Care Items, Bedding, School Supplies, Virtual Information Sessions
We are excited to continue our partnership with Mission Accomplished Transition Services to provide support for the care packages program. Care packages empower students and relieve financial burdens.”SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the Career and Readiness Essentials (C.A.R.E.) Initiative, Mission Accomplished Transition Services (Mission Accomplished), offers a variety of FREE resources for young adults pursuing higher education options such as college, gap year programs, trade school and an entrepreneurial journey. The State University of New York (SUNY) fees for in-state residents who attend school for this academic year is $23,350 for students who live on campus and $13,280 for commuter students with indirect costs estimated to be $3,750 - $4,580. Costs for gap year programs and vocational schools range from $10,000 - $40,000+. Continual rising costs put the dream of higher education out of reach for students who are motivated to break the cycle of poverty through education.
The Virtual Scholarship Information Sessions will focus on various scholarships options for general continuing education as well as financial support options for those pursuing careers or seeking to establish social impact businesses in fashion, construction, mural painting, interior design and social entrepreneurship. These sessions will announce hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships. In addition, some sessions will include representatives from foundations. These sessions will take place from January XX 2022- April XX 2022.
The Virtual Gap Year Information Sessions will educate people about the power of gap year programs that help young adults explore career options, foster professional skills and connections. Furthermore, the session will help young adults develop their self-identity and vision for their future while developing life skills. Representatives of domestic and international gap year programs such as Americorps and Amigos will discuss the details of their programs and the financial aid available to take advantage of what they have to offer. These sessions will take place on December 16, 2021 and March 10, 2022.
The Education Care Package program provides graduating high school seniors transitioning to college, trade school, a gap year program, or on an entrepreneurial journey with a care package scholarship. Students who will transition to campus life will receive over $500 in bedding, school supplies and personal care items. In addition, students who will remain local and commute will receive over $150 in school supplies and personal care items. 50 students from the Capital Region of New York will be selected to receive these care packages. The selection of students is based on the quality of their essay. We also invite applicants to share on social media, tag a friend to encourage them to apply and follow Mission Accomplished on Instagram and Facebook. Applications are due 11:59 pm on (need to add date).
In addition to the care package, recipients will participate in a FREE 8-hour career education course over 2 days. The course is designed to prepare selected students for the transition into the business world and advanced learning environments. The program will be led by financial advisors, career coaches, influential business leaders, financial aid counselors and more.
“The care package helped me level the playing field with my more well off peers by alleviating the burden of buying supplies” stated Zagham Shah, 2019 and 2021 recipient of the education care package.
“This is worth it! The scholarship provides everything needed to move in to a dorm room. And the peace of mind to not have to figure out what all of that stuff is!” stated Mary Beth, a parent of a 2018 recipient.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with Mission Accomplished Transition Services to provide support for the care packages program,” stated Susan Fogarty, Chief Relationship Officer at CAP COM Federal Credit Union. “The care packages help empower students transitioning into college, relieve financial burdens, and allow students to continue to further their education. These students are our future, and we are grateful for the work that Mission Accomplished does in our community.”
Over 150 care packages have been given since 2015 and we are so eager to help more students. 100% of the students who received a care package are enrolled in college, a gap year program, trade school, or on an entrepreneurial journey.
Learn more and apply for the free education care package at matransitionservices.org/careinitiative/. To register for the virtual scholarship and gap year information sessions visit: matransitionservices.org/events. For sponsorship, in kind donations and volunteer opportunities contact Coach Carmen Duncan at 518-360-2938 or cduncan@matransitionservices.org.
ABOUT MISSION ACCOMPLISHED TRANSITION SERVICES
Mission Accomplished Transition Services, Inc. (Mission Accomplished) is a community-based organization bridging the workforce/career and college transition gaps for rising professionals and social entrepreneurs aged 13 to 35 who are seeking to advance careers or businesses in fashion, construction, interior design and mural painting. Mission Accomplished’s mission is to prepare rising young professionals and entrepreneurs for the workforce by providing access to industry-specific coaching, mentoring, and sponsorship. Our industry-specific career and small business development programs challenge students to train for success, foster leadership skills to launch their careers or businesses, prepare them for life transitions, and help them find their place in the professional world.
