Road closure US RTE 2
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US route 2 is closed in the area of 1082 rte 2 Waterbury due to a MV crash with power lines down.
This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
