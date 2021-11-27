Rutland Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2021 at approximately 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Anthony Savard

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined Anthony Savard had willfully and recklessly caused a family or household member serious bodily injury and was armed with a deadly weapon in the process. Savard was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $20,000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.