Rutland Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

CASE#: 21B404888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2021 at approximately 1715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Anthony Savard
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.
Upon arrival, Troopers determined Anthony Savard had willfully and recklessly caused a family or household member serious bodily injury and was armed with a deadly weapon in the process. Savard was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $20,000.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
