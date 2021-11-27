Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B404888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Zach Shaughnessy                          

STATION: Rutland Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2021 at approximately 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Savard                                          

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers determined Anthony Savard had willfully and recklessly caused a family or household member serious bodily injury and was armed with a deadly weapon in the process. Savard was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000.00 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021  at 12:30 PM         

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $20,000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

