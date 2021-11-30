Korea Agro Trade Center LA (aT), held a campaign #TASTEKOREA to promote Korean Paring
aT has established a campaign to promote Korean Traditional Alcohol, and how traditional alcohol can be twisted into modern drinks such as cocktails.BREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean government organization, Korea Agro Trade Center LA (aT), held a unique campaign that showed the combination of Korean traditional alcohol, Korean food. Along with the online events with Youtubers, this event was part of the #TasteKorea campaign that promoted Korean food culture that created an autumn atmosphere for influencers, journalists, and associates in the alcohol industry.
aT showed Korea’s most authentic alcohol, Makgeolli, and various cocktails using Korean traditional alcohol. Makgeolli is a light rice wine that is milky and off-white; it is known for its viscosity that tastes slightly sweet, tangy, bitter, and astringent. Furthermore, since Korea has become widely known for its special culture, aT had an opportunity to show all of the premium Korean food and drinks at once, serving the Korean traditional alcohol with Kimchi Jeon and a dish made with Korean pears.
One unique characteristic of this event was that Korean traditional alcohol could be enjoyed with jazz music in the background, mixing up the two different authentic cultures in one atmosphere. The blend of jazz music and Korean traditional alcohol maximized the theme of the autumn night. This event was held exclusively with limited influencers and related associates. You can find more information about how to enjoy the autumn night with Korean Traditional Alcohol on aT Instagram (@atcenterla).
About Korea Agro Trade Center LA (aT)
aT AMERICA is the U.S. regional headquarters of Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation in Republic of Korea with branch offices in New York, New York and Los Angeles, California. Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. is the government agency that was founded in 1967 entrusted with the promotion of trade, exportation, and marketing of Korean foods and beverages around the world. Through participation in major exhibitions, improving packaging design, advertising, and other initiatives, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. increases familiarity of Korean foods and products and caters to the global consumer market. It also builds and fosters relationships between manufacturers, exporters with importers, and distributors.
To learn more about K-food culture, aT also provides more information on Korean traditional alcohol and food pairing on its Instagram. aT will continue to actively promote Korean traditional alcohol and food as well as K-culture in general.
Jong Oh Kim
UrbanCreator.Inc
+1 949-546-5358
email us here