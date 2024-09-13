2024 Campus K-Food Promotion at George Washington University Marks a Great Success

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT America) successfully wrapped up the “2024 Campus K-Food Promotion” in collaboration with George Washington University. The event, held on September 5th, 2024, drew over 1,700 participants and celebrated Korean food and culture, generating significant engagement from the student community and local media.Event Recap:• K-FOOD EXPRESS Convenience Store Pop-up: The K-Food pop-up store at the George’s Market in the Student Center was a highlight of the event. aT America recreated a Korean convenience store, showcasing over a variety of 70 products from 25 Korean brands. The pop-up featured a diverse range of Korean HMR (Home Meal Replacement) items, snacks, beverages, and frozen goods, offering a hands-on cultural experience. Interactive activities such as roulette games, photo zones, and coin collection challenges added an engaging and festive atmosphere.• Outdoor Terrace Tasting Space: Located at the H Street Tabling Space, this booth was a hit with participants who enjoyed tastings of Korean dishes and beverages. Main activities included a traditional Korean game zone featuring 딱지치기 (a traditional Korean game) and 공기놀이 (another traditional Korean game), an automatic ramen machine, and a microwave ramen cooking experience. Attendees also had the opportunity to win BTS-themed gift packages by participating in various activities.• K-Movie Screening & K-Snack Booth: The K-Movie Screening and K-Snack Booth provided attendees with an immersive experience into Korean cinema and snack culture. The event featured a screening of “Past Lives” by director Celine Song at the George Washington University Student Center amphitheater. This screening was accompanied by a special treat—kimchi-seasoned popcorn—alongside K-Snack displays, enhancing students’ engagement and appreciation of Korean food culture.The event successfully brought Korean food and culture to the forefront of campus life, fostering a deeper connection between students and Korean traditions. The event’s activities not only showcased the diverse offerings of K-Food but also provided valuable insights into consumer preferences, contributing to the broader understanding of Korean products in the U.S. market.Hosted by Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT America)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.