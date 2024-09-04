2024 Campus K-Food Promotion at George Washington University

K Food Express @ George Washington University The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp logo K Food Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT America) is excited to announce the "2024 Campus K-Food Promotion" in collaboration with George Washington University (GWU). The event will take place on September 5, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the GWU Student Center.The "2024 Campus K-Food Promotion" aims to introduce the GWU community, particularly the MZ generation of college students, to the trendy and diverse world of Korean agricultural products. Through an engaging pop-up store design and themed promotional booths, the event will showcase the spirit of Korean food culture. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of Korean foods and beverages, participate in fun activities, and enjoy promotional giveaways, all while immersing themselves in the excitement and appeal of Korean flavors.Event Highlights:• K-FOOD EXPRESS Convenience Store Pop-up: Visit the pop-up convenience store at the Student Center George’s Market. This booth will feature a selection of Korean convenience store favorites, ranging from HMR (Home Meal Replacement) items to snacks, drinks, and frozen goods.• Outdoor Terrace Tasting & Activation Booth: Located at the H Street Tabling Space, this booth will highlight unique Korean experiences, including 공기놀이 (a traditional Korean game) and an exciting yet interactive ramen cooking session featuring automatic ramen machines.• K-Movie Screening & K-Snack Booth: Enjoy the renowned Korean film “Past Lives” at the Amphitheater, located on the 3rd floor. While watching, sample a variety of K-snacks, including special offerings like kimchi seasoning popcorn and other Korean snacks at the K-snack Booth.Explore a diverse range of Korean products, including Home Meal Replacements (HMR) products, an assortment of traditional and trending Korean snacks, and a selection of popular Korean beverages.The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. enhances global awareness of Korean products through exhibitions, packaging innovations, and advertising, aiming to increase familiarity and expand their presence in international markets.

