'K-Food School' Experience Captivates American Gen-Z at KCON LA 2023
LA KCON K-Food Fair, Linked with KCON Festival, Successfully Targets Younger Demographics through School-themed Concept PromotionCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (Minister Chung Hwang-keun) and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (CEO Kim Chun-jin) concluded the 'US K-Food Fair B2C Promotion Event' linked with the 'KCON LA 2023' Hallyu festival at the Los Angeles Convention Center from August 18th to 20th.
KCON, initiated by CJ ENM in 2012, is a large-scale Hallyu festival aimed at spreading K-Culture globally. It encompasses diverse K-contents including K-pop, food, beauty, and fashion. Given the event's popularity among the interested American Gen-Z generation, the Ministry of Agriculture and the corporation set up a 'K-Food Promotion Hall' within the KCON event venue, extensively promoting the charm of K-Food to local youth.
The 'K-Food Promotion Hall' was designed as 'K-Food 101,' providing a space to experience Korean school culture such as school uniforms and cafeteria meals, which have gained popularity recently through K-dramas and variety shows. Attendees had the opportunity to eat and enjoy within the promotion hall, making K-Food more familiar and approachable. This concept garnered significant praise from the local Gen-Z generation, who enjoy recording and sharing their personal experiences.
In particular, the school store concept zone exhibited key trade items like beverages, instant noodles, snacks, and processed rice foods. The school cafeteria concept zone offered Gen-Z-preferred foods such as tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), ice cream, powdered grain drinks, bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry), and honey rice cakes, conducting tasting events. Within the PC bang (internet café) concept space, visitors could directly play the Roblox 'K-Food Simulator' game. Various events including photogenic contests and spinning wheel games added to the excitement, with 'K-Food School' graduation certificates awarded alongside memorabilia.
Inside the promotion hall, strategic K-Food items sold by local retail stores and online malls like Costco and 99 Ranch were displayed, accompanied by QR codes providing purchase information, aiming to induce actual purchases and expand trades.
Kwon Oyup, Executive Vice President, stated, "This event was a great opportunity to expand the awareness and consumption base of K-Food among the American youth." He continued, "Following the intense atmosphere generated by the US-linked B2C consumer fair in LA, we will continue our efforts to achieve even greater results for our trade companies through the K-Food Fair B2B Trade Meeting to be held in New York on August 29th."
(Reference Photo 1) LA K-Food Fair B2C Promotion Event Scene Linked with KCON (Reference Photo 2) American Z Generation Participating in K-Food Tasting
