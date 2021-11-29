Imperial Pro Inspection LLC Now Certified by International Code Council
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC is now certified by the International Code Council as a residential building inspector.
This marks the beginning of Imperial Pro's transition from a home inspection company into a residential building inspection company, removing subjectivity from our objective professional services.”SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Pro Inspection LLC is proud to announce that owner and operator, Neil Arnold, is now certified by the International Code Council (ICC) as a residential building inspector (Certificate No. 10111729). An ICC Residential Building Inspector is certified to perform inspections of structures to determine compliance with the various Building Codes and Standards adopted by local jurisdictions. At this level of certification, the Inspector is certified to inspect one-and-two family dwellings, townhomes not more than three stories in height, and accessory structures per international residential building code. ICC building inspector certifications are generally required certifications for city and county building inspectors, though not all government building inspectors are ICC certified.
— Neil Arnold, Owner at Imperial Pro Inspection
The ICC Residential Building Inspector certification marks Imperial Pro's commitment to continuing education and focus on driving the new construction inspection market. Most home buyers do not have all three phases of their new home construction process inspected by their own private 3rd party inspector. One of Imperial Pro Inspection's primary objectives is to get the importance of new construction phase inspections out to the public.
Like home buyers, home builders and investors need ICC certified inspectors to provide quality control. Imperial Pro Inspection will provide more quality inspections for builders to identify potential problems before the buyer moves in, giving the builder the opportunity to make any necessary corrections. This saves builders significant repair costs that take place after closing and improves builder's long-term reputations.
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC was awarded the Best of Porch Award for 2020. These winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include outstanding customer reviews, both on Porch and around the web, as well as a track record of consistently high response rates to customer requests. Additional Award requirements include quality credentials (being licensed, bonded and insured where required) and having few or zero unresolved customer complaints.
Imperial Pro Inspection is licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission and performs hundreds of home inspections annually. Imperial Pro proudly provides new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area.
