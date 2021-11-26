Cocolife Healthcare bags ‘Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider Philippines 2021’ from International Business Magazine

Cocolife Healthcare bags ‘Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider Philippines 2021' Cocolife Healthcare bags International Business Magazine Award for demonstrating model leadership, service quality, productivity, and business ethics. International Business Magazine Logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocolife Healthcare received the ‘Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider Philippines 2021’ award from the highly-esteemed International Business Magazine based in Dubai, UAE.

The International Business Magazine Awards recognizes world-class corporations and industrial talents in the field of business and finance. The judging panel, comprised of international researchers, editors, and key subject matter experts, has chosen Cocolife Healthcare as the top healthcare provider in the Philippines for demonstrating model leadership, service quality, productivity, and business ethics.

As the first healthcare program provider certified by the ISO 9001:2008 and regulated by the Insurance Commission, Cocolife Healthcare boasts of the widest network of accredited providers making healthcare accessible to more Filipinos across the country.

Cocolife Healthcare was honored by the International Business Magazine for being an undisputed leader in the Filipino healthcare industry – providing quality healthcare services to over 1,000 group and corporate clients, with 520,000 estimated individual members.

The International Business Magazine also recognized Cocolife Healthcare’s COVID-19 response, which garnered positive feedback from its policyholders, healthcare workers, and partner institutions. With the advent of the global pandemic, Cocolife Healthcare has been providing full coverage for all COVID-19 related hospitalizations of its members.

“All these achievements we owe to our people, for the untiring performance of each of their roles despite the pandemic and compounded by the new normal work arrangements. We owe it to our management, for unceasingly supporting all our requirements; to our board of directors, who continuously guides and directs us to the right track; and most of all to our customers, who have given us their trust in managing the most crucial security during these times, their healthcare”, said Franz Joie D. Araque, Executive Vice President and Head of Healthcare Division, Cocolife.

To further improve customer experience and service delivery, Cocolife Healthcare has stepped up its digitalization efforts with the launch of the Cocolife Healthcare App to keep pace with the rising complexities in the healthcare industry. The app an all-in-one platform that allows efficient and seamless transactions between clients and providers.

This award from the International Business Magazine is an indication of Cocolife Healthcare’s unfaltering performance for almost 13 years. For Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon, this recognition is a motivation to strive even harder. “These awards are sources of inspiration for the Company to do even better as we go along. It is a validation of our commitment to excellence and integrity in the service of the Filipino people.”