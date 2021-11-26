Cocolife wins ‘Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company in the Philippines 2021’ from International Business Magazine

Cocolife wins ‘Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company in the Philippines 2021’ at International Business Magazine Awards Cocolife awarded for exemplary leadership, service quality, productivity, and business ethics International Business Magazine Logo

Cocolife bags award from International Business Magazine on basis of ongoing strategic initiatives, expansion drive, and annual progress.

We hope to make Cocolife a word class insurance company, a beacon of hope that Filipinos can truly be proud of.” — President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon, Cocolife

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company and the first-ISO certified Filipino insurance company, wins the ‘Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company Philippines 2021’ from the prestigious International Business Magazine.

The International Business Magazine recognizes world-class corporations and industrial talents in the field of business and finance. The judging panel consists of international researchers, editors, and key subject matter experts. Every category is thoroughly assessed and researched to ensure that all accolades are bestowed in a professional and impartial manner.

After a highly-scrutinized evaluation, Cocolife was selected as the top insurance company in the Philippines for its exemplary leadership, service quality, productivity, and business ethics.

The award was bestowed upon Cocolife based on its ongoing strategic initiatives, expansion activities and year-on-year progress. It was also recognized for achieving high ratings from various regulatory bodies, its strong sales network across the country, and for its for its growing number of policyholders in both individual and group insurance.

For Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon, this recognition is more than a proof of competence, it also represents Cocolife’s unwavering commitment in improving the quality of life of Filipinos. “I think Cocolife is very focused on its mission to serve. With that sacred mission in mind, we make sure to fulfill all aspects of the business excellently and with integrity. Our mindset has always been about service – all of our systems, process improvements and even our constant desire to achieve excellent corporate governance is really meant to serve our people better.”

Under the leadership of President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon, Cocolife achieved its highest premium and net income goals year-on-year. Cocolife also has one of the best expense ratios in the industry and has received zero non-conformity findings from its latest ISO-audit for the first time in its rich history.

With receiving an honor from the highly-acclaimed International Business Magazine, Cocolife will continue to provide quality financial solutions to Filipinos and remain steadfast in addressing the different challenges brought by these uncertain times. As Atty. Martin Loon expressed, clients can always expect better from Cocolife. “This achievement reminds us of the importance of our mission – to serve others more and find ways to be better. We hope to make Cocolife a word class insurance company, a beacon of hope that Filipinos can truly be proud of.”

Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine, adds “We take pride in honoring such an esteemed company and it is our privilege to share its advocacy of an improved quality of life for more generations to come.

About Cocolife

Founded on March 20, 1978, Cocolife has since become the country’s number one Filipino-owned stock life insurance company. It has also made its mark in the industry by carving an unimpeachable position as the number one Group Insurance Provider.

To know more about Cocolife’s products and services, visit https://www.cocolife.com/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. It delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry.

Website: https://intlbm.com/