Contify, a Leading Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform to Sponsor NASSCOM Product Conclave 2021
The M&CI organization will be the silver sponsor at the 18th edition of the conclave, meant for Indian product companies and startups.
We’re delighted to be sponsoring an event as prestigious as the NCP 2021, one which brings together such a large number of digital and product leaders for stimulating dialogue.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the One Stop Market and Competitive Intelligence solutions provider has announced that they are a silver sponsor of the NASSCOM Product Conclave 2021. The NASSCOM Product Conclave or NPC is an annually conducted conclave which since the last 17 years has become one of the largest platforms that showcases Indian Products and startups that are transforming the world. This year’s NPC is being conducted virtually from 1st to 4th December, 2021, and is free to attend for all professionals that wish to keep up with the best practices, technologies, and trends in the product development space.
— Mohit Bhakuni, founder and CEO of Contify
NPC’s mission has been one of developing a seamless, transparent, and inclusive digital ecosystem that is driven by India's world-class innovation capabilities. The 18th edition of NPC is themed at “World Class from India”, and is all about the transformation of businesses & lives, powered by technology and the ingenuity of India's innovation ecosystem.
Contify itself has always been an advocate and proponent for future-defining technology & innovation, championing new technologies such as AI, ML, NLP, etc., and fostering entrepreneurship. The organization has a history of sponsoring events in the technology and innovation space, like the SCIP Intellicon 2020, a competitive intelligence conference for strategy and competitive intelligence professionals. It also periodically conducts webinars fostering knowledge propagation about the CI space. You can watch previous webinars here.
Mohit Bhakuni, founder and CEO of Contify, says - “We’re delighted to be sponsoring an event as prestigious as the NCP 2021, one which brings together such a large number of digital and product leaders for stimulating dialogue. Our commitment has always been to help professionals and global businesses across industries make informed decisions through our product, and such events are an integral part of what we do.”
“Technology and innovation in the product development space is the future. It has made business much more agile, and disruptions more frequent. For a lot of businesses, sharply increasing competition is a reality they battle everyday. 90% of businesses report that their industry has become more competitive in the last three years owing to technological innovation, and market and competitive intelligence is essential ammunition in these turbulent times,” he added.
Ramkumar Narayanan, Chairman- NASSCOM Product Council, VP Technology & MD VMware, says - “We believe the product companies from India are poised to make a global impact across a wide set of domains. Our ambition is to deliver over 100 Bn USD of revenue by 2030 with over a trillion dollars of value. The differentiators and strength of the Indian ecosystem is derived from a wide range of emerging Deeptech & SaaS start-ups, scaled companies of all sorts, Global Centres of some of the largest MNCs in the world, SME’s, Global SIs, supported by a large number of world-class mentors, advisors and investors, who are all contributing towards this common goal.”
“NASSCOM Product Council is proud to be the enabler of this ambition and World Class From India is our goal. #NPC2021 is a celebration of the Indian Product Ecosystem and its sustained growth over the next decade,” he added further.
Contify caters to the unique market intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, telecom, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers a One Stop Market and Competitive Intelligence tool that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent and actionable business information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.
About Nasscom
The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) is an Indian non-governmental trade association and advocacy group focused mainly on the technology industry of India. Established in 1988, NASSCOM is a non-profit organisation focused on building the architecture integral to the development of the IT BPM sector through policy advocacy, and helping set up the strategic direction for the sector to unleash its potential and dominate newer frontiers.
