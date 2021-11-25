Efficiently Dry Laundry In The Tightest of Spaces with Equator’s New Compact Dryer

Equator Compact Digital Dryer

The Compact Short Dryer efficiently dries using a smart digital drying system and built-in sensor to automatically turn off once reaches optimal dryness.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, the leading innovator of energy-efficient and space-saving home appliances, released the 3.5 cubic foot Compact Short Dryer Model ED 852. Using a smart digital drying system and built-in sensor, this digital dryer automatically shuts off when clothes and bedding reach optimal dryness, saving time, money, and energy.

Plus, measuring at 28x24x22 inches (HxWxD), the Compact Short Dryer runs on 120V of electricity and has a vented drying system that’s ideal for tight spaces. By using air from a safe air-intake system, this makes this dryer perfect for smaller laundry rooms, RVs, or anywhere a consumer wants to save on space without sacrificing a powerful and efficient drying cycle.

Consumers still have the option to choose from five different drying programs for special garments by using the touch screen control panel. Cycles run from 90-200 minutes based on drying needs. For complete safety, the dryer automatically locks while running and is equipped with a child lock feature when sitting idle. The stainless steel drum is rust resistant, ensuring longevity and an optimal clean with every load.

The Compact Short Dyer comes in a sleek and modern white finish with a transparent door that is reminiscent of a full size dryer, but without the unnecessary, space-consuming bulk. With a 1-year parts and labor warranty, the compact dryer is available on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and also on the Equator Advanced Appliances website starting from $759 with free shipping. Check out the holiday deals for thanks giving and black friday.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

