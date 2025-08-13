Equator Introduces 16,000 BTU Inverter Portable Air Conditioner With Heat Pump for Year-Round Comfort

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has unveiled the PAC 162R Inverter Portable Air Conditioner with Heat Pump, a high-capacity, 4-in-1 climate control system designed to deliver powerful cooling, efficient heating, dehumidification, and fan operation for spaces up to 700 square feet. Combining advanced inverter technology with a dual hose design, this versatile unit ensures rapid temperature adjustments while optimizing energy use for residential and light commercial applications.

Rated at 16,000 BTU cooling and 12,000 BTU heating, the PAC 162R offers year-round comfort in one portable, compact package. Featuring a self-evaporating drainage-free system, it minimizes maintenance by reducing water buildup, while a washable air filter ensures cleaner airflow. The auto swing function distributes air evenly throughout the room, and specialized modes such as Turbo for quick cooling and Sleep Mode for quiet, energy-saving overnight operation make it ideal for bedrooms, offices, or living rooms.

Designed for mobility and ease of use, the PAC 162R includes easy-rolling casters, a window installation kit, and a remote control for convenient operation from anywhere in the room. The unit’s ultra-quiet performance—operating as low as 45 dB—ensures minimal disruption, while self-diagnostic error display, auto restart, child lock, and timer settings provide modern, user-friendly functionality.

“Climate control shouldn’t be tied to a single space or season,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. “The PAC 162R was built for adaptability—whether you need to cool down in a summer heat wave or warm up during a cold snap, it delivers the comfort you need without the installation hassle.”

Tested and certified to ETL and DOE standards, the PAC 162R meets U.S. safety and energy requirements. Each unit ships with dual hoses, a complete installation kit, and is backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, offering peace of mind alongside powerful, portable performance.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

For over 30 years, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in delivering innovative, energy-efficient appliances for homes, apartments, RVs, and marine environments. With a focus on space-saving design, advanced technology, and customer satisfaction, Equator products are available through major retailers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.



