ConServ Announces Launch of 33-Inch Apartment Refrigerator With Top Freezer and Factory Installed Ice Maker

ConServ 33-Inch Apartment Refrigerator with Top Freezer and Factory Installed Ice Maker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConServ announces the launch of the TMRI 210 S Top Mount Refrigerator with Factory Installed Ice Maker, a full-featured, energy-efficient appliance tailored for apartment living and compact residential spaces. With an expansive 21 cubic feet of storage and a thoughtfully designed layout, this model ensures that users can store and organize food, beverages, and frozen goods with ease—without compromising on space or performance.

Measuring 66.4 x 32.7 x 30.75 (HxWxD in inches), the ConServ TMRI 210 S is ideal for those seeking a spacious yet space-conscious appliance. Its Energy Star rating and energy-efficient compressor help reduce daily electricity consumption while delivering reliable, frost-free cooling. Designed to support everyday convenience, this refrigerator features two adjustable glass shelves, four door shelves, a gallon storage area, a butter box, one freezer shelf, and a factory-installed automatic ice maker—all in a freestanding frame with a reversible door and adjustable feet to suit any kitchen layout.

The TMRI 210 S is built to eliminate hassle and elevate everyday functionality. Electronic temperature controls allow users to fine-tune their cooling preferences, while the frost-free interior reduces maintenance demands. A fingerprint-resistant finish keeps the exterior looking clean and polished, and the bright interior light ensures full visibility of contents, day or night. Whether placed in an apartment, condo, or vacation rental, this top mount refrigerator combines capacity, control, and clean design in a single modern appliance.

About ConServ

ConServ has been at the forefront of compact and efficient appliance innovation for over three decades. Focused on sustainability, functionality, and space-saving design, ConServ delivers appliances that meet the unique demands of modern living. From apartments to RVs, the brand continues to provide high-performance solutions for every space.

For more information, please visit www.conservappliances.com.

