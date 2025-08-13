Equator Announces 18,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for Indoor and Outdoor Use

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the PAC 8000 Portable Air Conditioner, a high-capacity cooling and heating solution designed for year-round comfort in spaces up to 1,000 square feet. With 18,000 BTUs of cooling power and the versatility to operate both indoors and outdoors, the unit combines portability, efficiency, and quiet performance for residential and light commercial environments.

The Equator PAC 8000 measures compactly and is equipped with four easy-roll casters for mobility between rooms or locations. Operating at a low sound level of 52 decibels, it delivers powerful cooling without significant noise disruption. Features include three fan speeds, an auto swing function for even air distribution, a programmable 24-hour timer, and a digital display for straightforward operation. A remote control is included for added convenience.

Designed with R32 refrigerant for reduced environmental impact, the PAC 8000 also has a modern white matte finish to blend with a variety of interiors. The unit is ETL certified, backed by a one-year warranty, and built to meet performance and safety standards.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances has been delivering innovative, energy-efficient appliances to customers worldwide since 1991. With a focus on space-saving design and advanced functionality, Equator products are used in residential, commercial, and specialty settings, including apartments, RVs, and off-grid applications.

For additional information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

