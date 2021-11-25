St Albans // Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204726

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/22/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Richard Tanner

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/24/21, Troopers received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on 11/22/21.

Through investigation it was revealed that Richard Tanner had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Tanner subsequently arrested and released on flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/29/21 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/21 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993