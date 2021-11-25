Submit Release
News Search

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,326 in the last 365 days.

St Albans // Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A204726

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                            

STATION:  St Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/22/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Richard Tanner                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/24/21, Troopers received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on 11/22/21.

Through investigation it was revealed that Richard Tanner had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Tanner subsequently arrested and released on flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/29/21 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/21 1300 hours           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT:  Attached

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans // Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.