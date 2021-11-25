St Albans // Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21A204726
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/22/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Richard Tanner
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/24/21, Troopers received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on 11/22/21.
Through investigation it was revealed that Richard Tanner had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Tanner subsequently arrested and released on flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/29/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/21 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993