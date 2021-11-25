Submit Release
Governor Ducey Thanksgiving Message

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today released the following Thanksgiving message:

“This Thanksgiving, we safely gather with loved ones to give thanks and reflect on the many blessings God gives us. 

“We express our gratitude to the frontline workers—who often work on holidays—for their around-the-clock commitment to protecting Arizonans’ health and safety. Service members, first responders, public safety professionals, caseworkers, medical professionals and more — they keep our communities moving forward, rain or shine. 

"We recognize the countless individuals, families and organizations that embody Arizona’s giving spirit during the holiday season. From distributing meals at food banks to donating blood, bringing meals to seniors, leading reading time at the library and so much more, Arizonans are always ready to lend a helping hand. 

“Arizona is the greatest place to live, work, get an education and raise a family — and I am thankful for all the opportunities our great state has to offer. I wish all Arizonans a safe, healthy and happy Thanksgiving. God bless you all.”

###

