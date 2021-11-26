OffGamers To Add STARZPLAY To Their Platform
We hope that by adding STARZPLAY to our services, we will be able to provide our customers from the Middle East and North Africa an extra option to stream movies and shows.”SINGAPORE, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers will be adding STARZPLAY to their online platform and will also be including subscription codes for other video channel services.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
STARZPLAY aims to provide viewers from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, a comfortable and intuitive platform to watch the latest movies and TV series online.
Raghida Abou-Fadel, Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development, said: "STARZPLAY is excited to collaborate with OffGamers to further expand our distribution channel. OffGamers have access to a very unique customer segment and I am sure that STARZPLAY content will be enjoyed by OffGamers' customers."
OffGamers will also include promotional voucher codes for STARZPLAY, BluTV, UFC Arabia and Discovery+ for a limited time.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
About STARZPLAY
STARZPLAY is a subscription video on demand service that streams Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, the same-time-as-the-US series – plus dedicated kids’ entertainment and Arabic content – to 20 countries across MENA and Pakistan.
