Air-Based Defense Equipment Market Companies Explore Complex Geometry Models At Low Costs

Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing market are using 3D printing technology to develop light weight structural as well as nonstructural military aircraft parts. 3D printing technology can be used to build three dimensional objects using digital models by laying successive layers of material. 3D printing is used in the air-based equipment manufacturing to create military aircraft parts with complex geometries quickly at low cost. The technology creates three-dimensional models of aircraft parts using metals, plastics, polymers, ceramics and other derivatives. For instance, in 2019 the U.S. Air force installed 17 3D printing parts on its C-5 Super Galaxy transport jet. The installed parts included crew bunk areas of the plane, overhead panels, reading and emergency light covers, window reveals gasper panels and aluminum seal retention handles.

The global air-based defense equipment market size is expected to grow from $174.85 billion in 2020 to $178.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $223.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global air-based defense equipment market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region, accounting for 20% of the global air-based defense equipment market. South America was the smallest region in the global air-based defense equipment market.

Major players covered in the global air-based defense equipment industry are The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Safran Group.

TBRC’s global air-based defense equipment market report is segmented by type into fighter aircrafts, military helicopters, military gliders and drones, by operation into autonomous air-based defense equipment, manual.

